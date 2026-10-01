Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 1

A Cheyenne student and his teacher have been recognized in a national competition. The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes awarded the grand prize for this year’s Discovery Award to Central High School student Noah Make. His documentary, “Armin T. Wegner Against the Silence,” tells the story of a man who risked his safety to document the Armenian Genocide. Teacher Aaron Kruger was recognized for his work guiding the project.

The oldest recorded whitebark pine tree has been found right here in Wyoming. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Jared Friedman took a core sample from a dead whitebark pine in Paintbrush Canyon. He’s studying what kills the trees. But after he got it back to the lab and started counting rings, he realized he had a really old piece of wood. The tree was dated to 1,289 years old - 22 years older than the last oldest whitebark pine tree found. Most of it’s neighbors were only between 300 and 500 years old.

And, according to sports betting site AskGamblers, Wyomingite’s most Googled professional athlete is Buffalo Bills and former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. The second most Googled is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.