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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 1, 2026 at 7:44 AM MDT

A Cheyenne student and his teacher have been recognized in a national competition. The Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes awarded the grand prize for this year’s Discovery Award to Central High School student Noah Make. His documentary, “Armin T. Wegner Against the Silence,” tells the story of a man who risked his safety to document the Armenian Genocide. Teacher Aaron Kruger was recognized for his work guiding the project.

The oldest recorded whitebark pine tree has been found right here in Wyoming. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Jared Friedman took a core sample from a dead whitebark pine in Paintbrush Canyon. He’s studying what kills the trees. But after he got it back to the lab and started counting rings, he realized he had a really old piece of wood. The tree was dated to 1,289 years old - 22 years older than the last oldest whitebark pine tree found. Most of it’s neighbors were only between 300 and 500 years old.

And, according to sports betting site AskGamblers, Wyomingite’s most Googled professional athlete is Buffalo Bills and former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. The second most Googled is Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel