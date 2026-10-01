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Watching Washington #635: Edwin Keith Thomson Papers

Published October 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Portrait of Thyra Thomson. Box 251, Edwin Keith Thomson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Portrait of Thyra Thomson. Box 251, Edwin Keith Thomson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
“Watching Washington” column by Mrs. Keith Thomson, Casper Tribune-Herald & Star, April 13, 1958. Box 9, Edwin Keith Thomson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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“Watching Washington” column by Mrs. Keith Thomson, Casper Tribune-Herald & Star, April 13, 1958. Box 9, Edwin Keith Thomson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Keith and Thyra Thomson saying goodbye to their sons as they leave for their first dinner at the White House, 1955. Box 251, Edwin Keith Thomson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Photograph of Keith and Thyra Thomson saying goodbye to their sons as they leave for their first dinner at the White House, 1955. Box 251, Edwin Keith Thomson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Thyra Thomson presenting her press pass to a White House guard prior to a press conference. Box 253, Edwin Keith Thomson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Photograph of Thyra Thomson presenting her press pass to a White House guard prior to a press conference. Box 253, Edwin Keith Thomson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Thyra Thomson’s astute observations on Washington D.C. in the 1950s were the highlight of her “Watching Washington” newspaper column. Thyra married Keith Thomson in 1939. Keith was elected to the U.S. Congress as a representative from Wyoming in 1954. He, Thyra and their three boys moved to Washington.

After settling in Washington, Thyra wrote a regular column that was published in a number of Wyoming newspapers. She had a press pass, which allowed her to attend official events, including President Eisenhower’s news conferences and the 10th Anniversary meeting of NATO. She was also a member of the Congressional Wives Club.

Thyra reported on everything from the White House Easter Egg Roll to Fidel Castro’s visit to Washington, some three years before the Cuban Missile Crisis. She even shared with Wyoming readers the recipe for First Lady Mamie Eisenhower’s favorite dessert, “Frosted Mint Delight.”

Learn more in the Edwin Keith Thomson papers at UW’sAmerican Heritage Center

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