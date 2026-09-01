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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 1, 2026 at 7:11 AM MDT

The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office added another four-footed member to its team. The Uinta County Herald reports Tuck is the second K 9 on the team. He’s working with Sgt. Kerby Barker. The 11-month-old Brittany spaniel is being trained on search and rescue.

Teton County has made progress on its big green goals. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports last fiscal year, the solid waste and recycling center challenged community members to reach 35% waste diversion during the 35th anniversary of community recycling. The county’s overall recycling and composting rate increased to 33.4%, just under its goal. Waste diversion includes recycling, composting, and reusing items rather than trashing them. Teton County focused on specific categories — the three C’s: cans, cardboard, and compost.

A famously haunted hotel in Cody leaned into its story and hosted the town’s first-ever Spirit Fair. The Cody Enterprise reports there was everything from psychics and Reiki to crystals and spooky art. The hope is to make it an annual event - skeptics welcome.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming is the country’s 5th hardest working state.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel