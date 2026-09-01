Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 1

The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office added another four-footed member to its team. The Uinta County Herald reports Tuck is the second K 9 on the team. He’s working with Sgt. Kerby Barker. The 11-month-old Brittany spaniel is being trained on search and rescue.

Teton County has made progress on its big green goals. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports last fiscal year, the solid waste and recycling center challenged community members to reach 35% waste diversion during the 35th anniversary of community recycling. The county’s overall recycling and composting rate increased to 33.4%, just under its goal. Waste diversion includes recycling, composting, and reusing items rather than trashing them. Teton County focused on specific categories — the three C’s: cans, cardboard, and compost.

A famously haunted hotel in Cody leaned into its story and hosted the town’s first-ever Spirit Fair. The Cody Enterprise reports there was everything from psychics and Reiki to crystals and spooky art. The hope is to make it an annual event - skeptics welcome.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming is the country’s 5th hardest working state.