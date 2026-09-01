One Giant Leap #625: Exploring the Moon Program at the American Heritage Center

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 landed on the moon, marking the first time humans set foot on its surface. Astronaut Neil Armstrong famously declared, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," as he took his historic first steps.

The mission, crewed by Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin, was the culmination of years of planning and preparation by NASA. It followed the tragic Apollo 1 fire and the successful missions of Apollo 7, 8, 9, and 10.

UW’s American Heritage Center holds materials related to the Apollo program. These include George H. Clement's 1956 plan for a moon rocket and political cartoons by Bob Stevens highlighting the challenges and controversies surrounding the mission. There are also official stamps commemorating the moon landing used on documents from Wyoming Senator Gale McGee.

These artifacts provide a glimpse into the historic achievement that captured the world's imagination more than five decades ago. American Heritage Center