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One Giant Leap #625: Exploring the Moon Program at the American Heritage Center

Published September 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Cartoonist and aviator Bob Stevens’ sketch illustrating that Apollo 10 was the dress rehearsal for Apollo 11, ca. May 23, 1969. Box 1, Bob Stevens papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Cartoonist and aviator Bob Stevens’ sketch illustrating that Apollo 10 was the dress rehearsal for Apollo 11, ca. May 23, 1969. Box 1, Bob Stevens papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Bob Stevens cartoon for the Copley News Service celebrating the moon landing by Apollo 11 on July 20, 1969. Box 1, Bob Stevens papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Bob Stevens cartoon for the Copley News Service celebrating the moon landing by Apollo 11 on July 20, 1969. Box 1, Bob Stevens papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
An envelope with the First Man on the Moon stamp on the first day of issue, ca. July 20, 1969. Box 3B, Gale W. McGee papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — One Giant Leap - Exploring the Moon Program Image3.jpg
An envelope with the First Man on the Moon stamp on the first day of issue, ca. July 20, 1969. Box 3B, Gale W. McGee papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Commemoration of the first moon landing signed by President Richard Nixon and Postmaster General Winton M. Blount. Box 3B, Gale W. McGee papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — One Giant Leap - Exploring the Moon Program Image4.jpg
Commemoration of the first moon landing signed by President Richard Nixon and Postmaster General Winton M. Blount. Box 3B, Gale W. McGee papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 landed on the moon, marking the first time humans set foot on its surface. Astronaut Neil Armstrong famously declared, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," as he took his historic first steps.

The mission, crewed by Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin, was the culmination of years of planning and preparation by NASA. It followed the tragic Apollo 1 fire and the successful missions of Apollo 7, 8, 9, and 10.

UW’s American Heritage Center holds materials related to the Apollo program. These include George H. Clement's 1956 plan for a moon rocket and political cartoons by Bob Stevens highlighting the challenges and controversies surrounding the mission. There are also official stamps commemorating the moon landing used on documents from Wyoming Senator Gale McGee.

These artifacts provide a glimpse into the historic achievement that captured the world's imagination more than five decades ago. American Heritage Center

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Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250250 America