Hollywood Titan #632: David Brown Papers

Film titan David Brown left an indelible mark. His success began at Twentieth Century Fox with the 1953 Oscar-nominated Biblical epic The Robe. But Brown truly made his name in the 1970s.

He co-founded a company with Richard Zanuck, delivering blockbusters like the record-smashing film Jaws. During pre-production on Jaws, Brown brought on new talent – Steven Spielberg. Captivated by Peter Benchley’s novel, Jaws, Spielberg eagerly signed on to direct. It was a fortuitous combination and ignited their legendary partnership.

Despite hurdles, Jaws became the highest-grossing film ever. It pioneered the modern blockbuster model of big summer releases with massive marketing. Alongside Star Wars, Jaws transformed Hollywood to focus on high-concept action films.

Explore this Hollywood icon's incredible life and impact in the David Brown Papers at UW’s American Heritage Center