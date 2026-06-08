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When baking chocolate chip cookies, a little chemistry can go a long way

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 8, 2026 at 10:02 AM MDT
A chocolate chip cookie at DoubleTree by Hilton. (Business Wire/AP)
Business Wire/AP
A chocolate chip cookie at DoubleTree by Hilton. (Business Wire/AP)

Baking is a science. Understanding what each ingredient does and knowing a little bit of chemistry can help you improve your skills.

Using a typical chocolate chip cookie recipe, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Lesa Tran, chemistry professor at Rice University who teaches a class on the chemistry of cooking, talk about how flour, sugars, and other ingredients come together to create the perfect cookie.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom