Around Wyoming, Thursday, June 4

Fourteen Cowley fifth graders recently proved they’ve got citizenship chops. The Lovell Chronicle reports teachers Pat Winland and Lacey Bassett created the Great American Challenge for their students at Rocky Mountain Elementary. They had to meet six requirements, including reciting the Gettysburg Address from memory, naming the presidents in order, and writing the Pledge of Allegiance out with perfect spelling.

A Buffalo restaurant has a new menu item thanks to some local high schoolers. The Buffalo Bulletin reports Marketing 101 students were tasked with creating a new item for Dash Inn with a realistic price point. After a survey, the top four dishes were actually offered for a few days at the restaurant. The Hot Honey Smash was so popular with customers, it’s been permanently added to the menu.

The Wyoming National Guard has published the first comprehensive history of the Guard, telling the story of its first 75 years. The Torrington Telegram reports the coffee table book combines historical narrative with original maps, previously unpublished photographs, and artifact images.

And, according to sports media platform CSB, Wyoming is the best state to be in to survive the zombie apocalypse.