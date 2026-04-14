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Wind and solar power surge across the Mountain West as demand tests the grid, report finds

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published April 14, 2026 at 3:20 PM MDT
Wind turbines with white spinning blades are generating renewable energy. The turbines are standing in a field with blue mountains visible in the background.
Dominic Gentilcore
/
Adobe Stock
Wind turbines generating renewable energy in Spring Valley in White Pine County, Nev.

Wind and solar power are rapidly expanding across the Mountain West, with some states now generating a significant share of their electricity from renewable sources, according to a new report from Climate Central, a nonpartisan research group.

Wind and solar now generate about half of New Mexico’s electricity, roughly 40% in Colorado and about a third in Nevada. In Wyoming, they account for around 30%, while Idaho gets about a quarter. In Arizona and Utah, wind and solar produce about 20% of electricity.

A big reason: falling costs.

Prices have dropped about 75% for solar and roughly 50% for wind over the past decade, helping make them some of the cheapest sources of new electricity, said Climate Central’s Kaitlyn Trudeau.

“These are really cheap sources of energy, and they’re abundant,” Trudeau said. “We’ve got them — we’ve got wind, we’ve got sun.”

Nationwide, wind and solar generated enough electricity last year to power more than 79 million homes, according to the report.

Bar chart showing U.S. electricity generation from wind and solar increasing steadily from 2016 to 2025, with wind consistently higher but solar growing rapidly over time.
Courtesy Of Climate Central
Despite headwinds, the U.S. clean energy transition advanced in 2025 with record levels of electricity from solar and wind.

But demand for electricity is also rising, driven in part by energy-hungry data centers, the growth of artificial intelligence, and increasing heating and cooling use in homes and businesses.

“Data centers are becoming a really big deal, and they’re putting pressure on electricity systems and on everyday Americans,” Trudeau said.

That demand could put pressure on utilities to keep pace, even as policymakers and grid operators face constraints around transmission capacity and energy storage.

Those challenges, including policy uncertainty and limits on grid infrastructure, could shape how quickly renewable energy continues to grow in the Mountain West, Trudeau said.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between KUNR, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.
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Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel
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