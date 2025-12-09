Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 9

Rock Springs elementary students are asking the community for help spreading positivity. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the Kindness Rock Garden mental health sanctuary is filled with painted stones with messages of hope and encouragement. It was started and is maintained by 4th, 5th, and 6th graders, but they’re asking locals to add their own rocks to the mix to make sure there are enough for anyone who needs one.

A new business is putting Laramie on the musical map. The Laramie Boomerang reports Jim and Marie Roberts custom-built Timber Canyon Studios at their home just outside of town. Every detail of the building was carefully considered for the best acoustics. The studio even has a bunkhouse on-site, making it easier for visiting artists to stay.

University of Wyoming swimmer Collin Davis recently returned from a successful Deaflympics Games. Davis placed fourth in the 100 m butterfly, fifth in the 50 m backstroke and the 200 m medley, sixth in the 100 m freestyle, and fourth in the 100 m backstroke. And he took the gold in the 200 m freestyle. Davis also competed in several relay races.

And, UW’s College of Law has been named on the National Jurist’s best value in legal education list for the seventh year in a row.