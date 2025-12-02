© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:22 AM MST

A Sheridan High School graduate’s band went on a multi-state tour. The Sheridan Press reports Pyper Tiffany and Charlie Lexague formed Blackberry Crush during Tiffany’s first year at Sheridan College. Now at the University of Colorado Denver, they’ve added two more bandmates, and the post-shoegaze/art-grunge band toured seven towns in October.

A Lander author has dropped a new book. Nona Schrader published the second novel in the Aqua series. In “Aqua II Waves of Sage,” Diana Carter is committed to her role as Diana of the Wind Rivers. She’s destined to save pure water on the planet with the help of Greek gods, Mountain Bluebirds, and flying horses. Schrader is already working on the third book of the series.

A Central Wyoming College Criminal Justice student recently got some hands-on experience. Sean Smith shadowed Sergeant Stephen Sullivan with the Riverton Police Department. The experience helped Smith connect what he was learning in the classroom to the on-the-ground work that officers do.

And, according to Tarotoo, Jackson is the sixth most popular winter “old money” hotspot. The “old money” trend focuses on understated, high-end elegance.
Ivy Engel
