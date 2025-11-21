Around Wyoming, Friday, November 21

Two Cody alpinists have made the first ever ascent of a mountain in northern Pakistan. The Cody Enterprise reports Dane Steadman found Yashkuk Sar on Google Earth. No one had ever climbed it or even attempted it. So he, Cody Winckler, and a partner from Alaska decided to take it on. It took them five days to climb the 21,873-foot-tall peak and only one to descend it, where they were greeted with a feast in celebration.

Three local veterinary professionals recently returned from a trip to an island in the Galapagos. The Sheridan Press reports vets Amber Ingersoll and Cindy Hager, and vet tech Hanna Mudder, volunteered with World Vets. In just three days, they worked with a team that provided 127 spay or neuter surgeries, 34 medical consultations, and several other procedures for free. Shortly after, retired Sheridan vet Christa Branch headed to Guatemala to do the same.

The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson recently made a brief national appearance. Buckrail reports the bar’s marquee opened up a sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” where a bachelorette party got into some mechanical bull hijinks.

And, according to WalletHub, Laramie is the fifth-best small college city in the country.