WYOMING PUBLIC MEDIA - HOLIDAY PROGRAMS 2025

NOVEMBER 27 - THANKSGIVING

WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO

9 am

Wyoming Sounds Thanksgiving Special.

John Hartford

Join Grady Kirkpatrick for songs of home and hearth from Folk, Native American and Wyoming artists along with an archived interview and performance from 1999 with the late John Hartford and the Hartford String Band.

11 am

Alice’s Restaurant Massacree by Arlo Guthrie

2 pm

Massasoit’s Peace Pact with the Pilgrims

- Massasoit was the leader of the Wampanoag Confederacy who negotiated a truce with British settlers of Plymouth Colony that lasted for 40 years in the 1600s, starting shortly after the first Thanksgiving. Peace Talks Radio presents conversation with American Indian scholars and a filmmaker who fill in the details of this Massasoit's attempt to make peace for his people and with the new strangers.

8 pm

Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra-Land That I Love featuring Morton Gould’s American Symphonette, Pastureland Cello Concerto by Jeff Lippencott and Ferde Grofe’s Grand Canyon Suite.

CLASSICAL WYOMING

10 am

Songs of Thanks with Cantus- Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Don't miss this special broadcast, designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season.

WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 27

3pm

- Practices of Hope. When the headlines numb and the culture wars grind us down, what if hope isn’t a mood at all—but a practice you can do with your body, your friends, and your city? In this holiday special, Lee revisits four conversations to find practices of hope with Tara Brach, Tom Paxton, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, and Sharon McMahon. Produced by No Small Endeavor. (repeats Sunday Nov. 30 at 12pm)