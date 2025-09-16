Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 16

Two women took on the Grand Teton and won. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports about a month ago, Jazmine Lowther set a record for the fastest known women’s time, taking the “modern route” up the summit and back down, running it in 4:06:58. But she knew there was someone else hot on her heels. And a week later, Jane Maus smashed the record. Maus made the same run but over 21 minutes faster, with a time of 3:45:34.

Wyoming is now home to the deepest Class VI carbon storage well ever drilled in the U.S. The project is working to establish a commercial-scale carbon capture, utilization, and storage hub in Sweetwater County. Once up and running, the well could serve as one location to hold carbon that’s been removed from industry emissions.

The Office of the Wyoming State Archeologist is part of a new educational video series. The Wyoming chapter of the MeatEater U: Mountain Men Tour blends archaeology, museum collections, and national storytelling to share the state’s fur trading history.

And, according to CustomWritings, Wyomingites are the fourth-most apologetic in the nation based on the number of “how to apologize”-related searches they make.