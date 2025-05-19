© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, May 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 19, 2025 at 6:31 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 18, 1887, the cornerstone was laid for the state Capitol building. About 18 years before that, on May 19, 1869, Wyoming Territory was organized, with its capital at Cheyenne. On May 20, 1956, more than 1,600 people turned out for the dedication of the brand-new Northwest Community College in Powell. On May 21, 1888, Converse County was organized. On May 21, 1934, a Civilian Conservation Corps camp was established north of the Guernsey Dam, and construction began on the stone buildings, steps, and picnic shelters of Guernsey State Park. On May 23, 1930, it was reported that in accordance with past practice, Casperites would have the opportunity to secure free straw hats and theater tickets for the official Straw Hat Day in Casper.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 18, 1888, the university took advantage of a new technology available in Laramie and purchased a telephone for $17. That’s about $572 of today’s money.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.