Around Wyoming, Monday, May 19

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 18, 1887, the cornerstone was laid for the state Capitol building. About 18 years before that, on May 19, 1869, Wyoming Territory was organized, with its capital at Cheyenne. On May 20, 1956, more than 1,600 people turned out for the dedication of the brand-new Northwest Community College in Powell. On May 21, 1888, Converse County was organized. On May 21, 1934, a Civilian Conservation Corps camp was established north of the Guernsey Dam, and construction began on the stone buildings, steps, and picnic shelters of Guernsey State Park. On May 23, 1930, it was reported that in accordance with past practice, Casperites would have the opportunity to secure free straw hats and theater tickets for the official Straw Hat Day in Casper.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 18, 1888, the university took advantage of a new technology available in Laramie and purchased a telephone for $17. That’s about $572 of today’s money.