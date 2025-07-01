Firefighters start to get a handle on large burns ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Firefighters are starting to get an arm around some of the larger burns in the state.

With the Fourth of July and hot and dry weather this week, fire managers are asking Wyomingites to be considerate of fire potential. Check your county’s emergency services website to sign up for evacuation and other emergency alerts delivered to your cell phone.

Wyoming Public Radio uses the free app called Watch Duty to track new fires, along with Facebook posts from county fire departments and federal land management agencies like the U.S. Forest Service and BLM.

Taylor Draw Fire

The Taylor Draw Fire west of Hanna is holding at 1,257 acres, and 25% of its perimeter is now contained.

Strong winds and hot temps have moderated a bit since it started and blew up over the weekend, leading to decreased fire activity.

Crews will likely hand management back to the county on July 2. They’re focused on minimizing impacts to Priority Sage Grouse habitat, oil and gas infrastructure, power lines, structures, grazing allotments and cultural resources. They’re trying to keep the fire south and west of the 316 Road, North of the Union Pacific Arc Road and east of the Point of Rocks Reservoir Road

Other, smaller fires popped up in the last couple of days in Sweetwater County. Local crews have been responding.

Horse Fire

Over near the Idaho border, the Horse Fire on the Bridger-Teton National Forest grew a bit to 2,795 acres, with 59% of the perimeter contained. Progress is being made, but containing the fire is expected to take some time.

The lightning-caused fire started on June 13. Smoke has been visible from McDougal Gap in Sublette County.

Crews are focusing on limiting the extent of the fire to minimize social and recreational impact in the area. They’ll continue to patrol and monitor areas of unburned islands, or pockets of flammable vegetation within the fire’s perimeter.

Teton Interagency Fire managers have elevated the fire danger rating to “high” for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest and the National Elk Refuge.

Outlook

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for almost all of the state through next Monday. Afternoon thunderstorms could bring small hail and gusty winds up to 60 mph, along with warm temperatures.