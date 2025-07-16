Most Americans want assistance after severe weather, but FEMA is under threat

As the Trump administration considers a major overhaul of the nation's leading disaster relief agency, a new poll finds the majority of Americans think the government should help affected communities in Wyoming and across the U.S.

The May poll from Pew Research Center showed more than 75% of Americans said it is a good idea for the government to set stricter building standards for new constructions in places at high risk of extreme weather, including floods, major wildfires and droughts. And it found 64% think government should provide financial assistance for communities to rebuild after an event.

Brian Kennedy, senior researcher at the center, said support for the ideas crosses party lines.

"Large shares of Democrats and Republicans say that it's a good idea to set stricter building standards in these communities," Kennedy reported. "Similarly, majorities say it's a good idea for the government to provide financial assistance for people in high-risk areas to rebuild."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is considering renaming or reforming the Federal Emergency Management Agency, after she ended the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program in April.

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, there were 27 climate disasters in the U.S. which each caused at least $1 billion in damages last year, making it the fourth-costliest year on record.

Survey respondents were more split on other approaches. Half of Democrats agreed the government should help cover the rising cost of homeowners insurance in those places, while fewer than a third of Republicans agreed. Regardless of party affiliation, Kennedy noted most people who have experienced extreme weather at least somewhat connect it to climate change.

"When we look at this data and what we've seen over the past several years is the broad patterns in that you see large shares of Americans say, 'Hey, climate change has contributed at least a little,'" Kennedy observed.

He added the questions are relatively new ones for Americans to be considering and he expects to have more data in the future.

