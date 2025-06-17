Likelihood of large fires expected to pick up in August, especially in the NE

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

May showers are keeping June wildfires at bay, but not for much longer.

In its June outlook, the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) predicts Wyoming will have an average fire season until August, when the likelihood of big fires will increase in the northeast part of the state.

Much of the state is currently in moderate drought . Lightning strikes are starting to ignite small fires in the western mountains. Firefighters have been able to suppress most of them quickly.

The exception is the Horse Fire burning in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. As of the morning of June 17 , the Horse Fire was estimated to 950 acres , burning in heavy, dry timber about 10 miles west of Merna in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The lightning-caused blaze was first reported on June 13. Over a hundred personnel are working to suppress the fire as the forest ups its fire danger rating to “ moderate .” Nearby roads and trails are closed, and there’s a no-fly order for drones to allow aircraft to safely carry out their work .

NIFC says lightning starts are expected to become more common as the North American Monsoon gathers strength and causes more thunderstorms. It’s uncertain how much moisture the monsoon will bring, and how far north it’ll go.

Now’s a good time to clean leaves and woody debris from gutters. Secure trailer chains so they don’t spark grasses in the ditch. And make sure your campfire is dead out before pack up for the day.