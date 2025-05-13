Around Wyoming, Tuesday, May 13

Sixteen Wyoming U.S. military veterans recently returned from a trip to Washington, D.C. The Casper Star Tribune reports the group went on the all-expenses-paid trip through AARP’s Wish of a Lifetime program. They visited several war memorials and witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

This year’s Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month poster has placed third in the State Archeology Celebration Contest by the Society for American Archaeology. The poster is titled “People & Plants” and highlights paleoethnobotany, which examines human-plant relationships. It features predominantly perishable items used for plant processing, plants archaeologists know were used for food and medicine, and tools constructed, in part, of plant material.

A Wyoming professional engineer has nabbed a national award for the second year in a row. Harry Hughes, from Thermopolis, won the National Society of Professional Engineers’ Milton Ethics Competition again this year.

And, according to online diamond marketplace Rare Carat, Wyoming is the second most diamond-obsessed state in the country.