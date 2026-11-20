TOP SONGS OF 2026

You’re invited to vote for your top songs of 2026. Choose your Top Ten songs, and you can also vote for your top 5 favorite Wyoming releases for the year. We’ll add them up, count ‘em down, and play them back on New Year's Day between 9 am and Noon on Wyoming Sounds.

To vote, just click on the link at Wyoming-public-media.org.

Best of Wyoming releases 2026:

Ansel and the Brain Tattoos - Through the Blue

Big Bob in the Sky - Big Bob in the Sky - LP

Ben Musser - Falling By the Wayside-Sentimental Fever - LP

Box of Rocks - Radium King Road - LP

Brothers Druthers -1999/Play it By Ear - singles

Buffalo Bill Boycott - Jackson Hole, Yellowstone - single

Chancey Williams - Thirsty and Blue - LP

Ian Munsick - The Mountain Goat - LP

Inland Isle - In Denial - LP

J. Shogren - That We are Stil l- single

Jamie Hansen - The End - single

Jared Rogerson - Riding High - single

Gleaners - Get Down/Wall Projector - NU2U

Hilary Camino - Tightrope - single

Kalyn Beasley - Talkin’ About Fishin’

Luka Sol - Killin’ It / Your Love - singles

Luke Bell - The King is Back - LP

Nate Champion Band - Live at Liberty Theater - LP

Skip Ewing - Dragonfly

Tinderwoods - Wyoming Famous/ All My Friends Sing Hallelujah - singles

Two Tracks - Seasons Unknown - LP

wAhb - Whiteman - LP

