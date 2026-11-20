TOP SONGS OF 2026
TOP SONGS OF 2026
You’re invited to vote for your top songs of 2026. Choose your Top Ten songs, and you can also vote for your top 5 favorite Wyoming releases for the year. We’ll add them up, count ‘em down, and play them back on New Year's Day between 9 am and Noon on Wyoming Sounds.
To vote, just click on the link at Wyoming-public-media.org.
Best of Wyoming releases 2026:
Ansel and the Brain Tattoos - Through the Blue
Big Bob in the Sky - Big Bob in the Sky - LP
Ben Musser - Falling By the Wayside-Sentimental Fever - LP
Box of Rocks - Radium King Road - LP
Brothers Druthers -1999/Play it By Ear - singles
Buffalo Bill Boycott - Jackson Hole, Yellowstone - single
Chancey Williams - Thirsty and Blue - LP
Ian Munsick - The Mountain Goat - LP
Inland Isle - In Denial - LP
J. Shogren - That We are Stil l- single
Jamie Hansen - The End - single
Jared Rogerson - Riding High - single
Gleaners - Get Down/Wall Projector - NU2U
Hilary Camino - Tightrope - single
Kalyn Beasley - Talkin’ About Fishin’
Luka Sol - Killin’ It / Your Love - singles
Luke Bell - The King is Back - LP
Nate Champion Band - Live at Liberty Theater - LP
Skip Ewing - Dragonfly
Tinderwoods - Wyoming Famous/ All My Friends Sing Hallelujah - singles
Two Tracks - Seasons Unknown - LP
wAhb - Whiteman - LP