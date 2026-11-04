Wyoming Songwriters in the Round in Laramie

On the evening of Friday 6th November, the Gryphon Theatre in Laramie will be playing host to a songwriters round featuring some of the state’s best.

It’s no secret that Laramie attracts some remarkable musicians, and on Friday night there’s a chance to see a few of them at their finest. Taking after the classic Nashville tradition of the songwriters round, four artists will be putting their Western edge on the night as they take turns telling stories, performing songs and offering insights into their creative processes.

The November event marks the latest addition to The Gryphon Theatre’s Songwriter Sessions: Songs In the Round events, which has previously showcased local favorites Shawn Hess, Zephyr Grey, Matthew Wilburn Skinner, and returning artist John Poland.

As the event promises a night of talented storytellers in a casual environment, we’re looking ahead at who’s featured on the lineup this time around.

We spoke to Justin Mistikawy, a member of Laramie-based honkytonk band Box of Rocks, about his upcoming performance. “Storytelling is one of the most fun parts of putting a song together. Creatively, it can be really entertaining to explore new places whether they’re real-life scenarios or the surreal and ridiculous,” he said on the importance of stories. “Having a song that hooks you on its story can definitely elevate listening to experiencing.”

With the four artists ready to exchange songs and stories, the Songwriter Sessions offers a chance to look at the inside of the songwriting process and to understand how the conversation works between the artists themselves. “I’m excited to be a part of this writers’ round. I love listening to the other artists' stuff and it’s too cool being able to share the stage with them. It’ll be fun to get a closer look at their different approaches to songwriting,” Mistikawy said.

Along with the Box of Rocks member, Nicholas Cantine of Casper band Pleasure People will also be taking the stage solo. Cantine spoke to Wyoming Sounds ahead of the release of his band’s sophomore album ‘Why Am I Still Here?’ and the Songwriter Sessions will mark his first performance in Laradise since the release, so, hopefully the audience will get to hear the stories behind the new tracks in a little more detail.

Caleb Bristol, the Wyoming “post-Americana” artist behind wAHb will be sharing his country-folk inspired sound. His latest album Whiteman is heavy with raw, original songwriting that reflects the musical talent that runs throughout the state; when stripped down to its bones, Bristol’s writing takes the center stage.

Completing the lineup is Laramie favorite John Poland, who will be part of the Session for the second time, with the community being well-versed in Poland’s skillful and intricate songwriting, they’ll be getting the chance to hear his stories taken one step further. With an impressive record of experiences playing both solo and as a member of various groups, Poland knows how to cross genres and sounds, all while holding an audience captive.

“For such a sparsely populated state, there are a lot of great artists here,” Mistikawy said when asked about why the Wyoming music scene is so special. “The community here is so stoked on the arts. It’s been a lot of fun to be met with and to share so much enthusiasm for the music we’re making.”

“Shows at the Gryphon are always special, " Mistikawy said. “I can’t wait to hear the inspirations and stories behind the other artists' songs in one of my favorite venues.” The Songwriter Session promises a night of inspiration for both artist and audience with doors opening at 7:00 pm and the stories starting at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are available from The Gryphon Theatre, both in advance and at the door.