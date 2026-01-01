Daisy Innes

Currently studying for her master's degree in American Studies, Daisy moved to Laramie from the UK in pursuit of music after gaining her undergraduate degree in American Studies from the University of East Anglia. Her current research focuses on how the music of Wyoming reflects the social and cultural environment of the state, with a particular focus on the local folk-hero Luke Bell. Alongside her degree, Daisy has worked in country music journalism for the last couple of years as a regular contributor to publications such as Holler Country and Americana UK, and work in Western AF's Western Dispatch. With a keen love for radio and the support it offers to upcoming artists, she is thrilled to work with WPR as an artist features editor.