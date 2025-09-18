New newspaper owners host town halls to connect with communities

Around 50 people attended a public forum in Pinedale this week to talk about what the community hopes for the local newspaper going forward.

Pinedale Roundup Editor Cali O’Hare said the crowd was mostly supportive but did have some suggestions.

“Some folks wanted to see less of a liberal slant to the reporting, and that's something that we're hearing in Evanston as well,” O’Hare said. “They'd rather see just all local news.”

O’Hare is still the only employee after the previous corporate owner laid off her staff over a year ago. She said the hope is to stabilize the newspaper so it can afford another reporter soon.

“ What we heard at the town hall meeting were a lot of the same things that we want, too,” O’Hare said. “So the community and ourselves, we're on the same page, and we're really eager to bring that to fruition for folks. I think that the next many months, and into years, are gonna be really, really exciting for 307 Media .”

307 Media also hosted well-attended events this week in Kemmerer and Evanston.

