© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

New newspaper owners host town halls to connect with communities

Wyoming Public Radio | By Melodie Edwards
Published September 18, 2025 at 4:35 PM MDT
A group of people from behind, with two men at the front of the room as presenters.
Cali O'Hare
About 50 people attended a town hall event in Pinedale.

Around 50 people attended a public forum in Pinedale this week to talk about what the community hopes for the local newspaper going forward.

Pinedale Roundup Editor Cali O’Hare said the crowd was mostly supportive but did have some suggestions.

“Some folks wanted to see less of a liberal slant to the reporting, and that's something that we're hearing in Evanston as well,” O’Hare said. “They'd rather see just all local news.”

O’Hare is still the only employee after the previous corporate owner laid off her staff over a year ago. She said the hope is to stabilize the newspaper so it can afford another reporter soon.

“ What we heard at the town hall meeting were a lot of the same things that we want, too,” O’Hare said. “So the community and ourselves, we're on the same page, and we're really eager to bring that to fruition for folks.  I think that the next many months, and into years, are gonna be really, really exciting for 307 Media.”

307 Media also hosted well-attended events this week in Kemmerer and Evanston.
Tags
Economy News DesertsLocal mediaRural & Small Communitiesrural economic development
Melodie Edwards
Leave a tip: medward9@uwyo.edu
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
See stories by Melodie Edwards