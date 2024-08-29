© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in July

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published August 29, 2024 at 3:25 PM MDT

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.9 percent in July.

The state’s rate has remained low even as the national unemployment rate has climbed in each of the past three months, rising from 3.8 percent in March to 4.3 percent in July.

Compared to last year, all counties are reporting slightly higher unemployment rates.

“Most counties saw unemployment rate increases of two-tenths of a percentage point or less, but larger increases were found in Big Horn (up from 2.7% to 3.3%), Uinta (up from 2.8% to 3.4%), Campbell (up from 2.4% to 2.9%), Laramie (up from 2.6% to 3.1%), and Weston (up from 2.0% to 2.5%) counties,” according to the monthly report by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Research & Planning.

Most counties are following normal seasonal employment patterns. Job gains in July came from leisure and hospitality, construction, and professional and business services. Teton and Niobrara counties had the lowest unemployment rates in July at well under 2%.

Meanwhile, Uinta, Fremont, Big Horn and Sweetwater counties had the highest, at 3.3% to 3.4%.

Total non-farm employment in the state rose by about 12,000 jobs over last year.
