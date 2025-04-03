© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

February unemployment rate drops to 3.5%

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published April 3, 2025 at 9:39 AM MDT
A chart compares initial unemployment claims against a 12-month moving average. The average line trends down sharply from 2021 to 2022, then flattens out. The initial claims line fluctuates, with dips in summer months and peaks in winter months.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell a tick to 3.5% in February, down from 3.6% in January.

This year’s rate is considerably higher than February of last year, at 2.8%, but still well below the national unemployment rate of 4.1%.

Between February 2024 and February 2025, unemployment rates rose in 14 counties, stayed the same in three and fell in six. During that time, the biggest increases were seen in Niobrara, Crook and Sublette counties. The biggest decreases were in Washakie, Johnson and Hot Springs counties.

“There were 1,699 initial claims in February 2025, up 198 (13.2%) from February 2024. There were 546 fewer claims (-24.3%) compared to January 2025. Initial claims tend to peak in January each year,” according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

This February, Big Horn County had the highest unemployment rate at 5%. Teton and Albany counties clocked in the lowest, each under 3%.

Current Employment Statistics (CES) estimates show that total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 286,300 in February 2024 to 291,100 in February 2025, an increase of 4,800 jobs (1.7%).
Wyoming Economy unemploymentWyoming Department of Workforce Services
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

