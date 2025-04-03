February unemployment rate drops to 3.5%

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell a tick to 3.5% in February, down from 3.6% in January.

This year’s rate is considerably higher than February of last year, at 2.8%, but still well below the national unemployment rate of 4.1% .

Between February 2024 and February 2025, unemployment rates rose in 14 counties, stayed the same in three and fell in six. During that time, the biggest increases were seen in Niobrara, Crook and Sublette counties. The biggest decreases were in Washakie, Johnson and Hot Springs counties.

“There were 1,699 initial claims in February 2025, up 198 (13.2%) from February 2024. There were 546 fewer claims (-24.3%) compared to January 2025. Initial claims tend to peak in January each year,” according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services .

This February, Big Horn County had the highest unemployment rate at 5%. Teton and Albany counties clocked in the lowest, each under 3%.

Current Employment Statistics (CES) estimates show that total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 286,300 in February 2024 to 291,100 in February 2025, an increase of 4,800 jobs (1.7%).