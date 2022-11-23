© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Economy

Food Bank of Wyoming is feeling strained but is still providing food for those in need

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published November 23, 2022 at 11:48 AM MST
Even with visits to the local food pantry, many families struggle to get enough to eat. Food banks say rethinking our donations could help them stretch their money.
Marvin Joseph
/
The Washington Post/Getty Images
As Wyoming deals with inflation at a 40-year high, the Food Bank of Wyoming is making sure to have food available for Wyoming families in need. Rachel Bailey, Food Bank of Wyoming’s executive director, said there are more families going hungry this year.

“Many of our Wyoming neighbors right now are facing food insecurity for the first time,” said Bailey. “For the first time, people are seeking assistance with food, you know, because they're with their already stretched budgets with inflation and everything.”

Grocery prices are about 13 percent higher than they were this time last year. The price of potatoes have gone up about 71 percent and onions have increased by about 60 percent. That’s all according to Bailey.

“This has had a big impact on Wyoming families with an already stretched budget,” she said. “And it has also had an impact on how the Food Bank of Wyoming is able to distribute food, as well.”

Bailey said the food bank is spending triple the amount they were pre-COVID on food. They are able to keep up with the cost for now and make sure that people can have food on their tables for the holidays, but it is stretching their pocketbooks thin. Bailey said donating to a local food pantry during this busy time of the year can make a big difference. People can visit foodbank.org to find out where they can access food.

Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
