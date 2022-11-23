Food Bank of Wyoming is feeling strained but is still providing food for those in need

As Wyoming deals with inflation at a 40-year high, the Food Bank of Wyoming is making sure to have food available for Wyoming families in need. Rachel Bailey, Food Bank of Wyoming’s executive director, said there are more families going hungry this year.

“Many of our Wyoming neighbors right now are facing food insecurity for the first time,” said Bailey. “For the first time, people are seeking assistance with food, you know, because they're with their already stretched budgets with inflation and everything.”

Grocery prices are about 13 percent higher than they were this time last year. The price of potatoes have gone up about 71 percent and onions have increased by about 60 percent. That’s all according to Bailey.

“This has had a big impact on Wyoming families with an already stretched budget,” she said. “And it has also had an impact on how the Food Bank of Wyoming is able to distribute food, as well.”