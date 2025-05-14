MEMORIAL WEEKEND PROGRAMS ON WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO

Friday May 23-3pm and Sunday May 24-12pm

Silent Battles: Mental Health & Military Service — Mental illness is the leading cause of hospitalization for America’s military service members. Anxiety conditions and post-traumatic stress disorders lead the list of diagnoses. This special explores the mental health needs of people serving in the military, and of veterans. We hear about how combat and noncombat military duty can affect mental health. And we explore the unique resources and support available to service members and veterans.

Monday May 26 10am – 12pm

LITTLE FEAT: LET IT ROLL ON. In this 2-hour special you'll hear a deep dive into the story of this American band that many revere but never won the mainstream appreciation that many in the music industry thinks they deserve. Many know their "near hits" like "Dixie Chicken" and "Willin'" and "Let it Roll", but Little Feat's real fans know there is so much more good funky rock 'n' roll energy to share. produced by Paul Ingles.

You’ll hear from the band’s classic members, Billy Payne, Kenny Gradney, Sam Clayton, and Fred Tackett, new members Scott Sherrard and Tony Leone, plus other musician friends like Bonnie Raitt, Jerry Douglas, Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Tommy Emmanuel. Also music journalists Holly Gleason and Mark Kemp. All remember and pay tribute to dearly departed band members Lowell George, Richie Hayward, and Paul Barrere. It's the story of the rise and fall, and rise and almost fall, and rise again of this highly revered ensemble. Produced by Paul Ingles

Monday May 26 -2pm

The Sinking of the USS Indianapolis and the Atomic Bomb: The Price Paid for Liberty

Features interviews with four survivors of the USS Indianapolis, the fast combatant ship that completed its top secret mission to deliver the atomic bomb to Tinian Island, eventually dropped on Hiroshima. On the Indy's return trip to the Philippines, she was hit by two torpedoes from a Japanese submarine and sunk in 12 minutes. We hear their story of tragedy, survival, heroism and redemption — all part of the enormous cost of liberty. This program includes interview segments with Sara Vladic, co-author of the book, “Indianapolis: The True Story of the Worst Sea Disaster in US Naval History and the Fifty-Year Fight to Exonerate an Innocent Man.”