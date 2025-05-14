Around Wyoming, Thursday, May 15

A Cheyenne woman is slowing the progression of her Parkinson’s symptoms thanks to a medical device her daughter worked on. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Vicki Mcalpin was diagnosed in 2016, but her symptoms came well before her diagnosis. Her daughter, Rebecca Wilkins, happened to work for a medical device company. She told her mom about Deep Brain Stimulation, or DBS, which her company supports. Now, Mcalpin has regained the ability to travel, play with her grandkids, and even quilt. She’s become an ambassador for other DBS patients, too.

The Guernsey-Sunrise SkillsUSA chapter recently won its fifth consecutive 1A/2A state title. The Guernsey Gazette reports this is also the sixth consecutive year Guernsey-Sunrise has won gold in community service. And the promotional bulletin board team won that event for the first time ever. Eleven students qualified for nationals in June.

A University of Wyoming distance runner is the school’s first student-athlete to win the Mountain West Men's Athlete of the Week award in both cross country and track and field. Jacob White also recently broke the school’s oldest record, from 1969, in the 1,500-meter run.