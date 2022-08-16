© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Tribal News

Democrat against Hageman says it will be a “David and Goliath” campaign

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published August 16, 2022 at 11:14 PM MDT
lynette greybull.jpg
Courtesy of Lynnette Greybull
/
Greybull won the nomination in 2020 against Cheney as well. She said she’s ready to fight for the seat again.

Democrat Lynette Greybull won the Democratic Party’s nomination for Wyoming's U.S. House seat. Greybull won the nomination in 2020 against Cheney as well. She said she’s ready to fight for the seat again.

“It's definitely a David and Goliath type of campaign,” she said on primary election night.

Greybull is Northern Arapaho and resides on the Wind River Reservation. She wants to use her platform to shed light on the importance of renewable energy and social issues.

“I want to gear my campaign towards values, family values, values that concern humanity, values that concern the marginalized communities such as the Indigenous community and the LGBTQ Two Spirit community,” said Greybull.

Greybull said it's important to her to give voters in Wyoming a choice, and she criticized Hageman’s allyship with former President Donald Trump, and their joint assertion that the 2020 election was stolen.

Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
