Democrat against Hageman says it will be a “David and Goliath” campaign

Democrat Lynette Greybull won the Democratic Party’s nomination for Wyoming's U.S. House seat. Greybull won the nomination in 2020 against Cheney as well. She said she’s ready to fight for the seat again.

“It's definitely a David and Goliath type of campaign,” she said on primary election night.

Greybull is Northern Arapaho and resides on the Wind River Reservation. She wants to use her platform to shed light on the importance of renewable energy and social issues.

“I want to gear my campaign towards values, family values, values that concern humanity, values that concern the marginalized communities such as the Indigenous community and the LGBTQ Two Spirit community,” said Greybull.

Greybull said it's important to her to give voters in Wyoming a choice, and she criticized Hageman’s allyship with former President Donald Trump, and their joint assertion that the 2020 election was stolen.