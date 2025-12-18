Transmission & Streaming Disruptions Archive

This page offers an archive of past disruptions with Wyoming Public Media's over-the-air and streaming signals.

Evanston (K228AB 93.5MHz)

(4/12/26) Wyoming Public Radio's Wyoming Sounds signal in Evanston is temporarily off the air. Engineers are addressing this issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is restored.

Rawlins (KUWI 89.9MHz and K206AJ 89.1MHz)

(4/12/26) Wyoming Public Radio's Rawlins signals are temporarily off the air. Engineers are addressing this issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are restored.

Alpine (91.9 FM)

(4/6/26) Wyoming Public Radio's Alpine signal is temporarily off the air. Engineers are addressing this issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back to full power.

Laramie (90.1 FM & 91.9 FM)

(3/22/26) Jazz Wyoming and WPR are having intermittent outages. We hope to have the signals back soon.

Douglas (91.7 FM)

(3/17/26) The Wyoming Public Radio signal in Douglas is off air due to power issues. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back to full power.

Casper (91.3 FM)

(3/9/26) The Wyoming Public Radio signal in Casper is running at reduced power due to weather. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back to full power.

Alpine (91.9 FM)

(3/6/26) The Wyoming Public Radio signal in Alpine is running at reduced power due to weather. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back to full power.

Rawlins (89.1 FM)

(3/2/26) The Wyoming Sounds signal in Rawlins is off air due to equipment failure. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back to full power.

Rock Springs (94.3 FM)

(2/26/26) The Wyoming Sounds signal in Rock Springs is off air due to antenna trouble. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back to full power.

Alta/Driggs (89.9 FM)

(2/26/26) The WPR signal in Alta and Driggs is off air due to a network outage. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Sheridan (91.3 FM)

(2/10/26) The WPR signal in Sheridan is running at low power. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back to full power.

Gillette (90.9 FM)

(2/9/26) The WPR signal in Gillette is off air. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Sundance (91.5 HD)

(1/10/26) Our HD signals are off air in Sundance. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.

Casper (WPR 91.3 FM + HD)

(12/30/25) Our WPR and HD signals are off air due to network issues. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.

Jackson (WPR 90.3 FM, WYS 97.3 FM, CLS 95.9 FM)

(12/30/25) Our WPR, WYS, and CLS signals are off air due to network issues. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.

Douglas (WPR 91.7 FM)

(12/17/25) Our WPR signal is off air due to power issues. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.



Update (12/18/25) Our system is back and signals should be operating at full power.

Sundance (HD Signals)

(12/11/25) Our HD signals are down currently due to equipment malfunction. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.

Sheridan (WPR 91.3 & WYS 90.1 FM)

(12/11/25) The Sheridan 91.3 WPR and 90.1 WYS signals will be off air intermittently due to power issues. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.

Streaming Down Statewide

(12/10/25) Our Streaming signals are down, causing outages at multiple sites across the state. We're working to resolve this issue as fast as possible.

Kemmerer (WPR 91.1 FM, WYS 89.3 FM)

(12/9/25) Our WPR signal is off air due to equipment malfunctions. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Alpine (WPR 91.9 FM)

(12/9/25) Our WPR signal is off air due to icing on the antenna. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Sundance (WPR 91.5 FM + HD)

(11/21/25) Our HD signals are off air due to power issues at our site. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.

Douglas (WPR 91.7 FM + HD)

(11/19/25) Our signal is running at lower power due to transmitter issues caused by recent power outages. We're working to restore power to full. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back at full power.

Statewide

(11/17/25) There may be temporary signal disruptions due to issues with our satellite downlink system. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.

Statewide

(11/14/25) There may be temporary signal disruptions due to power outages. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.

Casper (WPR 91.3 FM + HD)

(11/5/25) There may be temporary signal disruptions due to tower work being done by another broadcaster. For climber safety we'll need to power down the transmitters while they're working. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Jackson (WPR 90.3, WYS 97.3, CW 95.9)

(11/4/25) Network outage causing signal issues. Engineers working to be back on air as soon as possible. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.



Update (11/4/25) Our system is back online and signals should be operating as normal.

Kemmerer (WPR 91.1, WYS 89.3)

(11/4/25) Network outage causing signal issues.

Engineers working to be back on air as soon as possible. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.



Update (11/4/25) Our system is back online and signals should be operating as normal.

Rock Springs (WPR 90.5, WYS 94.3 and CLS 88.5 FM)

(10/24/25) There will be temporary outages due to fellow broadcasters having tower work from the 16th through the 18th. For climber safety we'll need to power off the transmitters while they're working. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Rock Springs (WPR 90.5, WYS 94.3 and CLS 88.5 FM)

(10/16-18/25) There will be temporary outages due to fellow broadcasters having tower work from the 16th through the 18th. For climber safety we'll need to power off the transmitters while they're working. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Casper (WPR + HD 91.3 FM)

(10/15/25) There will be intermittent outages due to fellow broadcasters having tower work. We'll need to power off the transmitter while they're working. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

WPM Streaming Signals

(10/13/25) There might be occasional outages and possible program disruptions on our streaming Wyoming Public Radio, Classical, Jazz, and Wyoming Sounds signals in the afternoon due to system maintenance.

WPM Broadcast Network

(10/3/25) There will be occasional outages and possible program disruptions on our Classical and Wyoming Sounds signals on Friday October 3rd in the afternoon due to audio automation system maintenance.

Casper (WPR + HD 91.3 FM)

(10/1-3/25) There will be intermittent outages due to fellow broadcasters having tower work on the 1st and 2nd. We'll need to power off the transmitter while they're working. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Rock Springs (WPR 90.5, WYS 94.3 and CLS 88.5 FM)

(10/2-6/25) There will be intermittent outages due to fellow broadcasters having tower work from the 2nd to 6th of October. For climber safety we'll need to power off the transmitters while they're working. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Jackson (Classical 95.9 FM)

(9/25/25) Jackson Classical will be off the air Monday 9/29 and Tuesday 9/30 due to site maintenance. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Jackson (WPR 90.3 FM & WYS 97.3)

(9/29/25) Jackson WPR and Wyoming Sounds are off air currently due to a network issue on Snow King. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.



Update (9/29/25) Our system is back online and signals should be operating as normal.

Kemmerer (WPR 91.1 FM & WYS 89.3)

(9/29/25) Kemmerer WPR and Wyoming Sounds are off air currently due to a network issue. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.



Update (9/29/25) Our system is back online and signals should be operating as normal.

Statewide

(9/26/25) Some signals across the state may experience a momentary outage due to network maintenance at our main studio in Laramie. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Sheridan (WPR 91.3 & WYS 90.1 FM)

(9/24/25) The Sheridan 91.3 WPR and 90.1 WYS signals will be off air part of the day due to tower work at the site. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.

Sundance (WPR 91.5 FM)

(9/11/25) The Sundance 91.5 WPR signal is off air due to a power issue in our building. Engineers are working on a solution as soon as possible. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app while the signal is being restored to full power.

Riverton/Lander (CLS 91.9 FM)

(9/9/25) The Riverton/Lander Classical signal 91.9 is running at low power due to a transmitter fault. You are welcome to listen online on wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app while the signal is being restored to full power.

Satellite Receiver Issue

(9/8/25) Our NPR Satellite receiver is experiencing issues so BBC's top-of-the-hour news on Classical and NPR's top-of-the-hour news on Jazz stations may be affected. We are currently working on a solution.

Alta (WPR 89.9 FM)

(9/4/25) Wyoming Public Radio in Alta will be off air intermittently today due to our engineers making upgrades on the tower. You are welcome to listen online from wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app.

Bondurant (WPR 99.1 FM)

(9/4/25) Wyoming Public Radio in Bondurant is experiencing a temporary outage. During this outage, you are welcome to listen online from wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app.

Statewide Scheduled Outage

(8/22/25) There is a planned reboot of our master switch at our main studio commencing at 10 a.m. MST. This will place all signals and streaming off air until the master switch is back up to full power. Updates will be detailed on this page, so sorry for the inconvenience.



Update (8/22/25) Our system is back online and signals should be operating as normal.

Statewide Streaming Issue

(8/21/25) University of Wyoming is experiencing network issues which affects our stream and several transmitter sites. Engineers are working with UW to resolve the issue.

Laramie/Cheyenne (WPR 91. 9 FM)

(8/21/25) Wyoming Public Radio in Laramie and Cheyenne (91.9) experienced a temporary outage. During outages, you are welcome to listen online from wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app.



Update (8-21-25) The signal is back on air!

Rock Springs (WPR 90.5, WYS 94.3, CW 88.5)

(8/18/25) The Rock Springs signals are experiencing an outage due to overheating of the building. There has been a major HVAC failure and engineers are working on a solution as soon as possible. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.

Buffalo (WPR 91.3, WYS 90.5)

(8/15/25) The Buffalo signals are off air currently due to an internet outage in the area. Once the internet service is restored the signals will be back on air. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals air back.



Update (8-15-25) The signals are back on air!

Rock Springs (WPR 90.5)

(8/7/25) The Rock Springs main channel is experiencing an outage due to overheating of the building. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.



Update (8-11-25) The main channel signal has been restored. Thank you for your patience!

Statewide (All Signals)

(7/31/25) Due to a statewide network issue from our internet provider, we are down at multiple sites that are fed through the internet. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the network is restored.

Statewide (All Signals)

(7/23/25) Due to a statewide network issue from our internet provider, we are down at multiple sites that are fed through the internet. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the network is restored.

Afton (WPR 91.3)

(7/18/25) The Afton signal is experiencing intermittent outages due to cooling issues. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.

Sheridan (WPR 91.3, HD, and WYS 90.1 FM)

(7/14/25) The Sheridan signals will be at lower power for a short time due to cooling issues. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back at full power.

Statewide (All Signals)

(7/8/25) Due to a satellite down link issue, many signals are experiencing a timing issue. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the repairs are made.



Update (7/8/25) This has been resolved. Thank you for your patience!

Laramie/Cheyenne (WPR 91. 9 FM)

(6/27/25) Due to antenna upgrades taking place at pilot hill, our 91.9 WPR signal will be operating at low power for a short time. In the meantime you can also listen at wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app.

Laramie/Cheyenne (WPR 91. 9 FM, WS 103.5, CW 88.5, JW 90.1)

(6/16-17/25) There are tower upgrades from a different station being done at our Pilot hill location. Our local signals need to be turned off for a short time to allow the tower crew to do their work but will be turned on again shortly. You can still stream all 4 channels from wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public media app. Thanks for your patience and we will have all channels back to full power as soon as possible.

Laramie/Cheyenne (WPR 91. 9 FM, WS 103.5, CW 88.5, JW 90.1)

(6/15/25) There is a major power outage that is affecting a large portion of Laramie and up to Pilot hill where our radio site is located. This has caused our signals to be off air for the moment while power is being restored. You can still stream all 4 channels from wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public media app. Thanks for your patience and we hope to have all channels back to full power as soon as possible.



Update (6-15-25) This has been resolved. Thank you for your patience!

Laramie/Cheyenne (WPR 91. 9 FM, WS 103.5, CW 88.5, JW 90.1)

(6/9/25) For listeners in the Laramie/Cheyenne area, Wyoming Public Radio on 91.9FM will be at reduced power for antenna replacement beginning as early as June 9th. Wyoming Sounds on 103.5 FM, Classical Wyoming on 88.5 and Jazz Wyoming on 90.1 may be off the air while engineers work on the tower. You can still stream all 4 channels from wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public media app. Thanks for your patience and we hope to have all channels back to full power as soon as possible.

Rock Springs (90.5MHz and 88.5MHz)

(5/25/25) KUWZ and KZUW are operating at low power due to cooling system faults.

Rawlins/Sinclair (89.9 FM)

(5/22/25) The WPR 89.9 FM signal is off air due to a power company outage. Engineers are addressing the issue. While the signal is being restored, you're welcome to listen to our online radio stream at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Casper (91.3 FM)

(5/8/25) The Casper 91.3MHz analog signal has been returned to full power. HD content will not be available until we are able to install replacement equipment.

Cody/Powell (90.1 FM)

(5/6/25) The Wyoming Sounds 90.1 FM signal is off air due to a mechanical malfunction. Engineers are addressing the issue. While the signal is being restored, you're welcome to listen to our online radio stream at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Laramie/Cheyenne (WPR 91. 9 FM)

The Laramie/Cheyenne WPR signal (91.9) is running at low power until replacement parts arrive. This upgrade is scheduled to take place in early June. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.

Rawlins/Sinclair (89.9 FM)

(5/2/25) The WPR 89.9 FM signal is off air due to an internet service provider outage. Engineers are addressing the issue. While the signal is being restored, you're welcome to listen to our online radio stream at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Statewide (All Signals)

(4/24/25) There will be a period of off air time due to a scheduled maintenance on the satellite system starting at 10 am. We will be back on air shortly, sorry for the inconvenience. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.



Update (4-24-25) This has been resolved. Thank you for your patience!

Cody/Powell (90.1 FM)

(4/24/25) The Wyoming Sounds 90.1 FM signal is off air due to weather. Engineers are addressing the issue. While the signals are being restored, you're welcome to listen to our online radio stream at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back at full power.



Update (4-29-25) This has been resolved. Thank you for your patience!

Worland (93.3 & 94.1 MHz)

(4/18/25) The WPR main and Wyoming Sounds signals will be intermittently off air today due to an upgrade of our internet connection.



Update (4-18-25) This has been resolved. Thank you for your patience!

Rawlins (89.9MHz)

(4/17/25) KUWI 89.9MHz is off the air due to problems with the audio feed to the transmitter. Engineers are working to fix the problem.



Update (4-18-25) This has been resolved. Thank you for your patience!

Casper (91.3 FM+HD)

(4/8/25) The Casper 91.3 FM is at low power on a temporary antenna due to damage. The HD signal is currently disabled. While the signal is at low power, you're welcome to listen to our online radio stream at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Streaming Signals

(4/7/25) The streaming signals are off the air temporarily. Engineers are addressing this.



Update (4-7-25) This has been resolved. Thank you for your patience!

Laramie (91.9 FM)

(4/3/25) The Laramie WPR signal is off the air intermittently due to issues with the power supply. Engineers are addressing this. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.

Laramie (All Signals)

(3/27/25) All Laramie signals are off air due to a downed power line. The power company is addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.



Update (3-27-25) Power was restored by Rocky Mountain Power at 11:15. Back on air at full power. Thank you for your patience!

Douglas (91.7 FM)

(3/20/25) The Douglas WPR signal will be off the air for a short time while engineers make repairs. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.

Casper (91.3 FM+HD)

The Casper 91.3 FM and HD signal are at half power on a temporary antenna due to icing on the main antenna. Engineers are addressing the issue. While the signal is being restored, you're welcome to listen to our online radio stream at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Cody/Powell (90.1 FM)

The Wyoming Sounds 90.1 FM signal is off air due to weather. While the signals are being restored, you're welcome to listen to our online radio stream at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back at full power.

Evanston (89.7 FM & 93.5 FM)

The Evanston WPR and Wyoming Sounds signals are experiencing radio disruptions. While the signals are being restored, you're welcome to listen to our online radio stream at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back at full power.

Statewide (All Signals)

There will be a period of off air time due to a scheduled maintenance. We will be back on air shortly, sorry for the inconvenience.

Casper (91.3 FM + HD)

The Casper FM and HD signal is experiencing radio disruptions due to weather. While the signal is being restored, you're welcome to listen to our online radio stream at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Lander, Riverton, and Hudson Area (90.5, 91.9, & 102.9 FM)

Signals in the Lander, Riverton, and Hudson area may experience radio disruptions due to weather. While the signal is being restored, you're welcome to listen to our online radio stream at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back at full power.

Driggs (91.7 & 89.9 FM)

Attention to listeners in the Driggs area. The main Wyoming Public Radio signal will now be heard on 89.9 through a stronger signal. This change will bring Wyoming Sounds into your area which is now broadcasted on 91.7. Please spread the word, and happy listening!

Laramie (91.9 FM & HD)

(2-26-25) The Laramie 91.9 signal and HD channels will be intermittently off today due to servicing. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Dubois (90.5 & 91.3 FM)

Here’s a heads-up to listeners in the Dubois area. Within the next month, you will have a frequency swap on your radios. The main Wyoming Public Radio signal will be heard on 90.5 and 91.3 for two weeks. Beginning February 24th, Wyoming Sounds 24-hour signal will be on 91.3. Wyoming Public Radio signal will then only be available on 90.5.

We will run messages on-air prior to the change, as well as notify members via e-mail. This change will bring Wyoming Sounds into your area. Please spread the word, and happy listening!

Torrington (89.5 & 89.9 FM)

(2-19-25) The Torrington signals have been intermittently off the air due to snow. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Evanston (89.7 & 93.5 FM)

(2/14/25) The Evanston WPR and Wyoming Sounds signals are currently off air due to snow and ice. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Douglas (91.7 FM)

(2/5/25) The Douglas WPR signal will be operating at low power for a short time. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Rock Springs (94.3 FM)

(2/5/25) The Rock Springs Wyoming Sounds signal is currently off air due to snow and ice. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Alta/Driggs (89.9 FM)

(2-3-25) The Alta/Driggs signal is experiencing outages. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Laramie (90.1 FM)

(1-31-25) The Laramie Jazz signal will be off air temporarily due to site upgrades. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Fort Washakie (90.9 FM)

(1-30-25) The Fort Washakie signal is temporarily off the air while the tower crew works on the site. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Rock Springs/Green River (90.5 FM)

(1-29-25) The Rock Springs/Green River signal is operating at reduced power. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Pinedale (88.9 FM)

(1-29-25) The Pinedale signal will be off the air today due to a temporary power company outage. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.

Buffalo (90.5 & 91.3 FM)

(1-28-25) The Buffalo signals are currently off air due to a power outage at the radio site. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Torrington (89.5 & 89.9 FM)

(1-29-25) The Torrington signals will be intermittently off air due to a planned power outage in the area. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Statewide

(1-23-25) The Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Sounds, Classical Wyoming, and Jazz Wyoming signals are experiencing intermittent outages due to a temporary power failure. Engineers are addressing the issue.



Update (1-23-25) Back on air at full power. Thank you for your patience!

Alta/Driggs (89.9 FM)

(1-16-25) The Alta/Driggs signal is experiencing outages. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Dubois (90.5 FM)

(1-9-25) The Dubois Wyoming Sounds signal will be off air intermittently due to tower servicing. You are also welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org to hear all of the channels that we offer. Thank you so much for your support!

Evanston (93.5 FM)

(12-29-24) The Evanston Wyoming Sounds signal is back on air! Thank you for your patience.

Cody/Powell (89.1 FM & 90.1 FM)

(12-28-24) The Cody and Powell signals are operating at low power awaiting new transmitters. A friendly reminder of the signal swap of our Wyoming Public Radio and Wyoming Sounds feeds in the Cody/Powell area. 89.1 will now host WPR and 90.1 will now host Wyoming Sounds. You are also welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org to hear all of the channels that we offer. Thank you so much for your support!

Evanston (93.5 FM)

(12-27-24) The Evanston Wyoming Sounds signal is experiencing an outage due to snow and ice. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.

Rock Springs (94.3 FM)

(12-23-24) The Rock Springs Wyoming Sounds signal is experiencing an outage due to ice. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Alta/Driggs (89.9 FM)

(12-18-24) The Alta/Driggs signal is experiencing outages. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.



Update (12-19-24) Alta/Driggs is back on air at full power. Thank you for your patience!

Rock Springs (88.5 FM)

(12-12-24) The Rock Springs Classical signal is experiencing intermittent outages due to ice. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Dubois (91.3 FM)

(12/5/24) The Dubois signal will be off the air Thursday 12/5 while WPM engineers work at the site. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org while the signals are off the air.

Torrington (89.9 & 89.5)

(11/22/24) All Torrington signals will be off the air Nov. 22nd for a scheduled power company outage. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org while the signals are off the air.

Sheridan (WYS 90.5 FM To Move to 90.1 FM)

(11/21/24-11/22/24) The Sheridan Wyoming Sounds signal hosted at 90.5 FM will be migrating to 90.1 FM. There will be a period of off air time for both WYS 90.5 and WPR 91.3. We will hopefully have it up the beginning of next week. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.

Cody/Powell (WPR 90.1 & WYS 89.1 FM)

(11/12/24) The Cody/Powell WPR and WYS signals are operating at low power. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.

Cody/Powell (WPR 90.1 & WYS 89.1 FM)

(11/7/24) The Cody/Powell WPR and WYS signals will be off air intermittently today due to site upgrades. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.

Worland (WPR 93.3 FM & WS 94.1 FM)

(11/4/24) The Worland signals are having intermittent issues with their audio feeds. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.

Buffalo (WPR 91.3 FM & WS 90.5 FM)

(10/30/24) Two Buffalo signals are off the air. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.

Signal Disruptions Due to Weather

(10-30-24) We have multiple signals with disruptions/off air due to snowy weather across the state. Signals include: Rock Springs 94.3, Shoshoni/Thermopolis 106.5 & 91.3, Driggs 91.7, Fort Washakie 90.9, Evanston 93.5, Lander/Riverton 90.5, 91.9, & 102.9. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are off the air.

Lander (102.9 & 90.1 & 91.0)

(10/30/24) All Lander signals are off the air due to wet snow blocking the satellite signal into the area. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back at full power.

Torrington (89.9 & 89.5)

(11/6/24) All Torrington signals will be off the air Nov. 6th for a scheduled power company outage from 9 am - 3 pm. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org while the signals are off the air.

Laramie/Cheyenne (All Signals)

(10-28-24) All Laramie signals will be off the air today for a few hours while a tower crew works on maintenance. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back at full power.



Update (10-28-24) All Signals are back on air at full power. Thank you for your patience!

Statewide (Classical & Jazz)

(10/25/24) Jazz Wyoming and Classical Wyoming will be off the air temporarily due to routine maintenance.

Laramie (All Signals)

(10-22-24) All Laramie signals will be off intermittently today due to tower work from a client broadcaster. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back at full power.

Sheridan (WPR (91.3 FM) & WS (90.5 FM))

(10-14-24) The power at the Red Grade site (all Sheridan signals) will be off from 10am today for up to 48 hours for a controlled burn. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Statewide

(9-4-24) Wyoming Public Radio is experiencing technical issues that may be related to our satellite link. We continue to have audio dropouts and timing issues. Our apologies and thank you for your patience.

Dubois (91.3 FM)

(9-4-24 - 9-6-24) Wyoming Public Radio's Dubois signal will be off the air temporarily due to maintenance. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.



Update (9-6-24) The Dubois signal is back on air, but running at low power. Additional transmission system parts are required and will be installed as soon as possible.

Rock Springs (90.5 FM)

(9-3-24) The Rock Springs signal is running at low power due to a damaged PA. Engineers are waiting on parts to address the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Pinedale (WPR 88.9, 90.9 FM)

(8-29-24) The Pinedale main signal (WPR) is now on 88.9 FM. It was moved from 90.9 FM.

Laramie/Cheyenne (WPR 91.9, 88.5, 90.1, 103.5 FM)

(9-5-24) Rocky Mountain Power will be doing work which could affect our Laramie signals on September 5th. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org during the interruptions.

Sheridan (91.3 HD WPR)

The Sheridan signals are on backup power, and the HD signal is off the air temporarily. Engineers are addressing this issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org during the interruptions.

Saratoga (WPR 88.9 FM)

(8-15-24) Carbon power will be doing work on Elk Mountain and Wyoming Public Radio in Saratoga will be off the air at some point between 9am and 2pm Thursday.

Laramie (88.5 CW & 90.1 JW)

(8-14-24) Laramie signals Classical 88.5 and Jazz 90.1 will be off intermittently due to tower work from a client broadcaster. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.



Update (8-14-24) The Classical (88.5 FM) and Jazz (90.1 FM) signals are back on air.

Sundance (91.5 WPR)

(7-31-24) Sundance signal is currently down due to major damage from a lightning strike. Engineers are addressing the issue, expecting repairs within the week. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.

Laramie/Cheyenne (WPR 91.9/90.1 FM)

(7-30-24) Laramie and Cheyenne signals are experiencing temporary outages as the site is close to full power, but on generator. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.

Evanston (89.7 WPR & 93.5 WS)

(7-24-24) Evanston signals are off the air temporarily today for maintenance. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.

Rock Springs (90.5 FM)

(7-23-24) The Rock Springs signal is experiencing intermittent outages due to overheating. Engineers are waiting on parts to address the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Laramie/Cheyenne (91.9/90.1 FM)

(7-17-24 to 7-19-24) Laramie/Cheyenne Jazz signal (90.1) will be off the air and WPR (91.9) will be at low power to address UW contracted tower and equipment work for a client broadcaster.

Jackson (WPR - KUWJ 90.3 FM)

(7-17-24) Jackson's Wyoming Public Radio signal will be off the air for a few hours today due to maintenance. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.

Rock Springs/Green River (90.5 FM)

(7-15-24) The Rock Springs/Green River signal is currently off the air due to overheating. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Laramie/Cheyenne (91.9 FM)

(7-16-24 to 7-18-24) All Laramie/Cheyenne signals will be at reduced power with periods off the air from Tuesday July 16th to 18th to address UW contracted tower and equipment work for a client broadcaster.

Laramie/Cheyenne (91.9 FM)

(7-11-24) The Wyoming Public Radio signal in Laramie & Cheyenne is operating at low power, pending UW processing approvals.

Jackson WPR (90.3) & Classical (95.9)

(7-3-24) Jackson signals were off the air for a few hours due to a failed microwave link. WPM engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back.

Rock Springs/Green River (90.5 FM)

(6-27-24) The Rock Springs/Green River signal is currently at low power and/or off due to overheating. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Past

Rawlins (89.1, 89.9 FM)

(8-23-24) The Rawlins signals are off the air temporarily. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org during the interruptions.



Update (8-24-24) The Rawlins singals are back on the air. The transmitter had blown a fuse, probably due to a power fluctuation.

Shoshoni (106.5 FM)

(6-26-24) The Shoshoni Classical signal is off the air. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.



Update (6-27-24) The Shoshoni Classical signal (106.5 FM) is back on air.

Jackson (95.9 FM)

(6-25-24) The Jackson Classical signal was off the air from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm MST. The signal has now been restored thanks to our engineering team.

Gillette (90.9 FM)

(6-25-24) The Gillette WPR signal is off the air. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.



UPDATE (6-28-24) - This has been resolved, and the signal is back.

Rawlins (89.1, 89.9 FM)

(6-19-24) The Rawlins signals will be off periodically during the day due to antenna work on the tower. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org during the interruptions.

Gillette (90.9 FM)

(6-18-24) We received a report that we are off the air, and we are looking into this. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org during the interruptions.

Pinedale (90.9 FM)

(6-18-24) The Pinedale signal will be off periodically during the day due to antenna work on the tower. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org during the interruptions.



UPDATE (5-26-24) - This has been resolved, and the signal is back.

Rock Springs (90.5 FM)

(6-13-24) The Rock Springs signal is operating at low power due to transmission issues. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Statewide (All signals)

(5-29-24) Issues with our UPS (power backup system) caused all signals statewide to be off the air this morning. There may be further disruptions while we resolve procedural issues. You are welcome to listen online via wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.

Statewide (All signals)

(5-26-24) Issues with our UPS (power backup system) caused all signals to be off the air this afternoon for about an hour. Currently, the signal is on air but there may be further disruptions.



UPDATE (5-26-24) - This has been resolved, and the signal is back at full power.

Laramie/Cheyenne/Wheatland (91.9 FM)

(5-23-24) Wyoming Public Radio in Laramie & Cheyenne is operating at low power.

Statewide (All signals)

(5-21-24) Due to weather conditions, there have been disruption to a few WPM signals: (90.5 Wyoming Sounds in Sheridan and 106.5 Classical in Shoshoni). You are welcome to listen online via wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.



UPDATE (5-21-24) - This has been resolved, and the signal is back at full power.

Jackson WPR (90.3 FM)

(5-15-24) The Jackson Wyoming Public Radio 90.3 signal is experiencing intermittent outages. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online via wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back.



UPDATE (5-15-24) - This has been resolved, and the signal is back at full power.

Casper WPR (91.3 FM)

(5-14-24) The Casper 91.3 signal is operating at low power on a backup antenna, parts of Casper may have reduced coverage. Our engineers are working to address this. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Statewide (All signals)

(4-29-24) There will be a network-wide test on Thursday, May 2 from 2:30-4:30 pm that may cause disruptions in Wyoming Public Radio, Classical Wyoming, Jazz Wyoming, and Wyoming Sounds. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back up.

Laramie/Cheyenne/Wheatland (91.9 FM)

(4-22-24 & 4-26-24) Wyoming Public Radio in Laramie & Cheyenne is operating at low power. Engineers are on their way to make repairs.



UPDATE (4-22-24) - This has been resolved, and the signal is back at full power.

Shoshone/Thermopolis Classical (106.5 FM)

(4-18-24) Classical Wyoming is off the air due to weather in Shoshone & Thermopolis. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back up.

UPDATE (3-19-24) - This has been resolved, and the signal is back on air.

Cody (90.1) & Powell (89.1) WPR

(4-8-24) The Cody and Powell signals will be down for an hour or two during scheduled tower maintenance.

Buffalo (91.3 WPR)

(4-8-24) The Buffalo signal is off the air. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back up.

Buffalo (91.3 WPR)

(3-18-24) The Buffalo signal is off the air. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back up.



UPDATE (3-19-24) - This has been resolved. Buffalo's signal is back on air.

Rock Springs/Green River (90.5 fm, 88.5 fm)

(3-18-24) The Rock Springs and Green River (90.5 fm and 88.5 fm) signals are experiencing intermittent outages. Engineers are heading to the site to make repairs. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back to full power.



UPDATE (3-19-24) - This has been resolved. Rock Springs and Green River's signals are back on the air.

Rock Springs

(3-13-24) Rock Springs signals are experiencing intermittent outages due to snow and ice. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back to full power.

Douglas

(3-12-24) Douglas signals are experiencing intermittent outages due to snow and ice. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back to full power.



UPDATE (3-12-24) - This has been resolved. Douglas' signal is back on air with all HD channels.

Laramie (Wyoming Sounds)

(3-5-24) Wyoming Sounds in Laramie is experiencing intermittent outages due to snow and ice. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingsounds.org until the signal is back to full power.



UPDATE (3-5-24) - This has been resolved. Laramie's signal is back at full power.

Afton

(3-5-24) WPR in Afton is operating at low power. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back to full power.

Jackson & Driggs

(3-4-24) All signals in Jackson and Driggs are experiencing interruptions due to heavy snowfall. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signals are back to full power.

Rock Springs (90.5 WPR)

(3-1-24) Station will be operating at low power due to inclement weather. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.

Evanston (93.5 WS)

(2-26-24) Wyoming Sounds in Evanston is off air due to heavy snowfall. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is restored.

Statewide

(2-19-24) We will be performing maintenance at our studios this afternoon that could cause brief signal outages. Sorry for the inconvenience

Alta (89.9 WPR)

(2-8-24) Alta's Wyoming Public Radio signal is operating at low power due to ice buildup on the antenna. Engineers are addressing the issue. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.



UPDATE (2-12-24) - This has been resolved. Alta's signal is back at full power.

Driggs (91.7 WPR)

(2-7-24) Wyoming Public Radio in Driggs is off the air due to snow. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is restored.



UPDATE (2-5-24) - This has been resolved. Driggs' signal is back at full power.

Ft. Washakie (90.9 WPR)

(2-5-24) Station is off the air due to inclement weather. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.



UPDATE (2-6-24) - This has been resolved.

Alta (89.9 WPR)

(2-3-24) Station will be operating at low power due to inclement weather. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until the signal is back at full power.



UPDATE (2-5-24) - This has been resolved. Alta's signal is back at full power.

Statewide (All signals)

(2-1-24) We will be working on the internet infrastructure at the Laramie studios this morning that may cause disruptions at some transmitter sites.

Jackson (Wyoming Public Radio)

(2-1-24, 1-22-24) The Jackson WPM signals have been off the air intermittently due to a severed fiber optic cable. We are working to reinstate the backup audio feed. You are welcome to listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org until repairs are made.



UPDATE (1-29-24) - This has been resolved. The Jackson signals are back on the air.

Rock Springs/Green River - (All frequencies, 90.5, 94.3 and 88.5)

(1-22-24) - The Rock Springs & Green River signals (Classical, WPR, and Wyoming Sounds) are off the air. Engineers are addressing the issue.



UPDATE (1-29-24) - This has been resolved. The Rocks Springs/Green River signals are back on the air.

Rock Springs/Green River - (94.3 Wyoming Sounds)

(1-18-24) - The Rock Springs/Green River WS signal is experiencing outages. Engineers are addressing the issue.

Evanston (93.5 WS)

(1-12-24) Wyoming Sounds in Evanston is experiencing drop-outs due to the snow. Engineers are addressing the issue.



UPDATE - This has been resolved.

Laramie/Cheyenne (91.9 WPR)

(1-4-24) Thursday WPR's signal in Laramie and Cheyenne will experience interruptions and low power due to maintenance.