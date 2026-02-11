Kauf shines silver, again

Locally known “queen of speed” Jaelin Kauf of Alta won her second Olympic silver medal in women’s moguls on Feb. 11 in Livigno, Italy.

The 29-year-old had to come back from 24th place earlier this week after losing control of her skis in a qualifying round. But on Wednesday, she stood on the podium with 20-year-old teammate Elizabeth Lemley of Vail, Colorado, who won gold.

This marks the first time in Olympic history that the U.S. has taken the top two spots in a women’s freestyle event .

After Breezy Johnson’s win in women’s downhill on Feb. 8, Jackson Hole-area athletes now have two medals. Kauf has another shot at a medal in dual moguls on Valentine’s Day.

On the morning of Feb. 11, cardboard “Js” dotted trees and highway rails in the small resort town of Alta, Wyoming. Hopes were high for Kauf.

The 29-year-old comes from a mogul skiing pedigree. Both her parents were multiple-time freestyle ski world champions in the 1980s and 90s. Kauf has over 50 World Cup podiums and came into the Olympic Games as the U.S. Mogul Team’s top female competitor.

Grand Targhee Resort named a new black diamond run after Kauf, “Silver Jae,” following her silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Games. Gov. Mark Gordon took to the slopes with Kauf for the inaugural naming weekend.