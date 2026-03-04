Around Wyoming, Wednesday, March 4

A new podcast gives a fresh look at an infamous Powell man. The Powell Tribune reports Jerred Metz is fascinated by Earl Durand’s short crime spree in 1939. “The Last Eleven Days of Earl Durand” explores the outlaw’s story through modern day eyes, featuring interviews with residents and experts who bring a broader perspective to the events. Metz has also written a book by the same name, which is told in first-person by people who witnessed Durand’s final days.

A University of Wyoming faculty member’s book will help instructors and mentors guide students in the art of science writing. Bethann Garramon Merkle co-wrote “Teaching and Mentoring Writers in the Sciences: An Evidence-Based Approach” to help scientists teach writing more efficiently and effectively, and less painfully, she says.

A recent New York Times article highlighted Jackson’s cross-country ski trails. Buckrail reports travel reporter Cindy Hirschfeld explored Turpin Meadows, Trail Creek, Emily’s Pond, and other areas, spotted some wildlife, then hit the local coffee shops. Her article highlighted the many parts of Jackson that locals enjoy.

And, according to comparison research platform What Are The Best, Wyomingites are the twelfth most handy in the nation.