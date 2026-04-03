© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

UW budget cuts, veterinarians in short supply, and more...

By Caitlin Tan,
Evan Robinson Johnson Hanna MerzbachJeff VictorJenna McMurtryKaleb Roedel
Published April 3, 2026 at 5:56 PM MDT
A man with a stethoscope pulls medication out of a bottle with a needle. Barn supplies surround him and a black and white cat stands next to him.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Media
Stories
Listen to the Full Show
  • Open Spaces: Podcast
    UW budget cuts, veterinarians in short supply, and more...
    Today on the show, the University of Wyoming faced steep cuts during this year’s state budget talks. But the cuts never came. We hear from UW’s president what happened. Veterinarians, especially large animal vets, are increasingly in short supply in the state. And the United Kingdom’s consul general has been visiting Wyoming. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Caitlin Tan
Leave a tip: ctan@uwyo.edu<br/>Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Evan Robinson Johnson
See stories by Evan Robinson Johnson
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
See stories by Hanna Merzbach
Jeff Victor
Leave a tip: jvictor@uwyo.edu
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor
Jenna McMurtry
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb M. Roedel is an award-winning journalist of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly. At the NNBW, Kaleb covers topics that impact all businesses, big and small, across the greater Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe regions, including economic trends, workforce development, innovation and sustainability, among others.