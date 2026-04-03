UW budget cuts, veterinarians in short supply, and more...
Stories
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In Wyoming, cattle outnumber people two to one, and plenty of other furry pets roam around. But there are fewer and fewer veterinarians to care for them. We visit one lifelong vet in Big Piney who’s feeling the pinch.
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Second home sales are booming; those that manage them can’t afford to live in town
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Some lawmakers in our region are arguing abortion bans help keep a population young and growing. Others say they lead to more people leaving the state.
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President Ed Seidel said UW did not agree to ax any courses in closed-door meetings with Freedom Caucus lawmakers looking to cut UW’s budget. Those legislators had attacked ecofeminism and other classes.
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Thirty-two-ton machines at 10% grade, careful parking and probing questions join in the fight against slides
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Modern drones map farmland, inspect power lines and help fight wildfires across the Mountain West. Nationwide, the drone industry now employs more than 100,000 people — and demand for trained pilots continues to grow.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, the University of Wyoming faced steep cuts during this year’s state budget talks. But the cuts never came. We hear from UW’s president what happened. Veterinarians, especially large animal vets, are increasingly in short supply in the state. And the United Kingdom’s consul general has been visiting Wyoming. Those stories and more.