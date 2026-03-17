Wyoming 250 Photo Exhibit and Presentation by Sam Lightner - Meeteetse

Watch AQMhAgBRir7xzH2TSi3uFhnWHdNWjz_jHGzOnueNpTT5D9skL1wMkzyuMfcj2WzzIsLIW0NQw1hKcjGsgsyOkMkAn8g5t3qET5ST_VaQiR7QBRYTr6YPb91DM8rP08Girl7Ez4fzeUIzgp6MJ3-GSSJd9deQSfDWROpHUKk.mp4

Stop by the Meeteetse Museum to view Wyoming Public Media's Wyoming 250 Photo Contest Exhibit. The opening reception on May 1st features a presentation by Sam Lightner, Wyoming author.

Sam's presentation will explore his book:

“In the Valley of the Warm Winds." The book traces the life of Eastern Shoshone Chief Washakie and explores how his leadership, diplomacy, and vision shaped Wyoming history during a pivotal era of western expansion.

After the talk, guests can enjoy light refreshments and enjoy the Wyoming's History Through Listeners' Eyes photo exhibit. (View the virtual exhibit online). The exhibit will travel around Wyoming throughout 2026.

Free and open to the public, the talk starts at 2 PM at the Meeteetse Museum. Stop by to pick up a free calendar! All are welcome.

* * This project is funded in part by the Wyoming Semiquincentennial grant from the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources office. * *