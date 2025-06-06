Inside a trona mine, faulty gun sales, and more...
Very few know about Wyoming’s biggest export and how it’s produced. And yet, there’s a mini-underground world below the desert of Green River. Wyoming Public Radio brings you an audio tour of trona mining.
Eastern Shoshone tribal member Jason Baldes said closing the office could hurt wildlife on the reservation and would violate the government’s trust responsibility to tribes.
‘I saw Job Corps as the light’: Students worry losing the program could throw their lives off courseJob Corps is the latest federal program caught in a tug-of-war between the Trump administration, lawyers, congresspeople and participants.
This Casper urban farm expected an AmeriCorps NCCC team. When NCCC disbanded, the community found a way to get one anyway.
Wyoming healthcare stakeholders are expecting a double whammy if changes proposed by Congress to Medicaid and the healthcare Marketplace are enacted. They predict 20,000 Wyomingites could lose coverage. Plus, hospitals and nursing homes' financial capacity will fall.
The more than 2,000-acre site plans to feature a variety of shooting sports and a massive event center. The project is still figuring out driving access, agreements between the local government board operating it and state agencies, raising funds and potential wildlife mitigation.
Listen to the Full Show
Today on the show, hundreds of students at Job Corps in Riverton are scrambling to finish up the program after the Trump administration tried to pause it indefinitely. For many, that means leaving their community. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) wants to scrap a lease for a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service office in Lander that specializes in tribal collaboration. We hear about possible impacts. And we get a tour of the planned Wyoming State Shooting Complex near Cody. Those stories and more.