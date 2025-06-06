© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Inside a trona mine, faulty gun sales, and more...

By Caitlin Tan,
Hannah HabermannHanna MerzbachJordan UplingerKamila Kudelska Nicky OuelletOlivia Weitz
Published June 6, 2025 at 6:07 PM MDT
    Today on the show, hundreds of students at Job Corps in Riverton are scrambling to finish up the program after the Trump administration tried to pause it indefinitely. For many, that means leaving their community. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) wants to scrap a lease for a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service office in Lander that specializes in tribal collaboration. We hear about possible impacts. And we get a tour of the planned Wyoming State Shooting Complex near Cody. Those stories and more.

