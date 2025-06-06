© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Open Spaces: Podcast

Inside a trona mine, faulty gun sales, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published June 6, 2025 at 3:11 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Open Spaces Logo

Today on the show, hundreds of students at Job Corps in Riverton are scrambling to finish up the program after the Trump administration tried to pause it indefinitely. For many, that means leaving their community. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) wants to scrap a lease for a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service office in Lander that specializes in tribal collaboration. We hear about possible impacts. And we get a tour of the planned Wyoming State Shooting Complex near Cody. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces: Podcast
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media