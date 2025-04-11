Gov. Gordon on the Legislature, UW dean fired, and more...
Stories
-
Gov. Mark Gordon shared his thoughts with Wyoming Public Radio’s Chris Clements on the now-concluded legislative session.
-
Following the ouster of a popular dean, donors and faculty said they were losing trust in UW leadership.
-
Lawmakers were set to pick the topics they’ll spend the next few months hearing about from the public and stakeholders. Instead, the committee discussed new rules and norms for the interim.
-
Our general manager breaks down our funding, how a push to cut federal grants would impact the station and how Wyomingites view public media.
-
More than 100 members of the Wyoming State Bar are calling on the state’s Congressional delegation to denounce threats to judges and support the independence of the judicial branch.Former Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Marilyn Kite talked with Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska about what judges are facing, why name calling can be so damaging and how the public can help.
-
As northwest Colorado loses coal jobs and dollars, a small group is raising the possibility of nuclear waste storage as a replacement. Community leaders in coal country have mixed feelings about the idea.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, Gov. Mark Gordon reflects on this year’s legislative session. Lawmakers were set to pick the topics they would spend the next few months hearing about from the public and stakeholders. But that didn’t happen. Now what? And a UW dean was removed from his position. We’ll dig into the backstory. Those stories and more.