© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Gov. Gordon on the Legislature, UW dean fired, and more...

By Chris Clements,
Jeff VictorJordan UplingerKamila Kudelska Nicky OuelletScott Franz
Published April 11, 2025 at 5:52 PM MDT
A sign on a sandstone building that says "Wyoming Public Radio"
Kamila Kudelksa
/
Wyoming Public Media
Stories
Listen to the Full Show

Open Spaces
Chris Clements
Leave a tip: cclemen7@uwyo.edu<br/>Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here &amp; Now and National Native News.<br/><br/>This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the <a href="https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/wyoming-state-government-reporting" data-cms-id="0000018d-47b2-df0b-adff-f7feab5d0000" data-cms-href="https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/wyoming-state-government-reporting" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-dcd6-dc2e-a576-fffe000e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1743633448416,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000179-611e-d3ba-af79-fb9ea65c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1743633448416,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000179-611e-d3ba-af79-fb9ea65c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Wyoming State Government Collaboration&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018d-47b2-df0b-adff-f7feab5d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;d1727c64-eb79-33e0-9ca3-a1d92b0aa7b7&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000195-f8a6-d042-a3d7-fae6897d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000195-f8a6-d042-a3d7-fae689750000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Wyoming State Government Collaboration</a>.<br/>
See stories by Chris Clements
Jeff Victor
Leave a tip: jvictor@uwyo.edu
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor
Jordan Uplinger
Leave a tip: cuplinge@uwyo.edu
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
See stories by Jordan Uplinger
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet
Scott Franz
Scott Franz is a government watchdog reporter and photographer from Steamboat Springs. He spent the last seven years covering politics and government for the Steamboat Pilot & Today, a daily newspaper in northwest Colorado. His reporting in Steamboat stopped a police station from being built in a city park, saved a historic barn from being destroyed and helped a small town pastor quickly find a kidney donor. His favorite workday in Steamboat was Tuesday, when he could spend many of his mornings skiing untracked powder and his evenings covering city council meetings. Scott received his journalism degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He is an outdoorsman who spends at least 20 nights a year in a tent. He spoke his first word, 'outside', as a toddler in Edmonds, Washington. Scott visits the Great Sand Dunes, his favorite Colorado backpacking destination, twice a year. Scott's reporting is part of Capitol Coverage, a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.