Open Spaces
Potential tax changes, Tunisia and Wyoming, and more...

By Chris Clements,
Hanna MerzbachJordan UplingerKamila Kudelska Maggie Mullen/WyoFile
Published February 14, 2025 at 5:08 PM MST
    Potential tax changes, Tunisia and Wyoming, and more...
    Today on Open Spaces, the Wyoming Legislature has passed the halfway point in its 40-day general session. We’re taking this Open Spaces to focus on some big themes, like how some bills may end up affecting how Wyoming residents and businesses handle taxes. There are a lot of bills that will potentially affect K-12 school education. We talk to three stakeholders, including a teacher. And one bill could have Wyomng join 19 other states in calling for a rare convention proposing amendments to the U.S. Constitution. They specifically want to limit federal powers, but some think the event could go awry. Those stories and more.

Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here &amp; Now and National Native News.
Hanna Merzbach
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
Maggie Mullen/WyoFile
Maggie Mullen cut her reporting teeth at Wyoming Public Radio, and spent over five years there as an audio reporter and host. During that time, she became a founding reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between public radio newsrooms across the region. Her work has appeared on NPR, Science Friday, Marketplace, National Native News and PBS NewsHour. Mullen was born and raised in Casper, and lives in Sheridan with her partner. She is most content in the company of their mutt, Moonee, either out for a walk on the prairie, or swimming in Wyoming’s frigid rivers and lakes.
