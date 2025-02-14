Potential tax changes, Tunisia and Wyoming, and more...

Today on Open Spaces, the Wyoming Legislature has passed the halfway point in its 40-day general session. We’re taking this Open Spaces to focus on some big themes, like how some bills may end up affecting how Wyoming residents and businesses handle taxes. There are a lot of bills that will potentially affect K-12 school education. We talk to three stakeholders, including a teacher. And one bill could have Wyomng join 19 other states in calling for a rare convention proposing amendments to the U.S. Constitution. They specifically want to limit federal powers, but some think the event could go awry. Those stories and more.

Listen • 52:44