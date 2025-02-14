Potential tax changes, Tunisia and Wyoming, and more...
Stories
Over 500 bills were submitted for consideration during the current legislative session, the most in at least the last 24 years. Many of them were sponsored by Wyoming Freedom Caucus members. The flood of legislation parallels a similar volume of measures coming from the new Trump administration.
Wyoming could join 19 other states in calling for a rare Article V convention to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution. They specifically want to limit federal powers, but some think the event could go awry.
The Wyoming Legislature has passed the halfway point in its 40-day general session. To mark the occasion, three WyoFile and three Wyoming Public Radio reporters share moments that feel emblematic of the attitudes and energy of the session so far.
Listen to the Full Show
