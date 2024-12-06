© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Housing in Wyoming, tourism strategies, and more...

By Dante Filpula Ankney,
Emma VandenEindeHannah HabermannHanna MerzbachJenna McMurtryOlivia WeitzRae Solomon
Published December 6, 2024 at 4:54 PM MST
A row of nearly-identical houses is in the foreground, with huge, snowy mountains looming behind.
Mark Wilson
/
Stratford
Stories
Listen to the Full Show
  • Open Spaces
    Housing in Wyoming, tourism strategies, and more...
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, tourism in the Cody area hasn’t kept up with other Yellowstone gateway towns. We’ll hear how the town is changing up its marketing strategy to reflect that. Employers in the Cowboy State are getting creative with how they house workers. And for some, that means trucking in homes from factories. And, Miss Wyoming talks about the importance of sports and more open conversations about mental health. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Dante Filpula Ankney
Dante Filpula Ankney comes to KHOL as a lifelong resident of the Mountain West. He made his home on the plains of Eastern Montana before moving to the Western Montana peaks to study journalism and wilderness studies. Dante has found success producing award-winning print, audio and video stories for a variety of publications, including a stint as a host at Montana Public Radio. Most recently, he spent a year teaching English in Bulgaria through a Fulbright Fellowship. When he isn’t reporting, you can find Dante outside scaling rocks, sliding across snow or winning a game of cribbage.
See stories by Dante Filpula Ankney
Emma VandenEinde
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
See stories by Hannah Habermann
Hanna Merzbach
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
See stories by Hanna Merzbach
Jenna McMurtry
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz
Rae Solomon