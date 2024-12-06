Housing in Wyoming, tourism strategies, and more...
Stories
Sen. Mike Gierau (D-Jackson) said the future of the group's four proposed housing-related bills – and the group as a whole – are unclear.
Less than 1 percent of hands-on construction workers in Colorado are women. One group wants to encourage young girls about the variety of jobs in the industry through an interactive field day.
‘We laugh so we don’t cry’: A Jackson immigration attorney on how she’s anticipating Trump’s next termBracing for President-elect Donald Trump to make good on campaign promises, Elisabeth Trefonas tells clients to memorize their rights, phone numbers and childcare plans.
21-year-old University of Wyoming student Baylee Drewry is the current Miss Wyoming. She was raised in Greybull and is about to represent the Equality State in the Miss America competition in Orlando, Florida at the start of the new year.
In pricey Western towns, some employers are getting homes trucked in from factories to house workersIn Jackson, a state agency has found a way to stretch limited dollars by bringing in modular homes. This sped up the construction time by months and was a game changer for one family.
Recently, the Park County Travel Council has highlighted more outdoor experiences. It’s a shift backed by millions of local lodging tax dollars, but it's drawn some skepticism from some locals.
Ancient rainstorms may have sculpted the red planet, similar to the monsoon rains that helped shape the Southwest’s landscape
Listen to the Full Show
Today on the show, tourism in the Cody area hasn’t kept up with other Yellowstone gateway towns. We’ll hear how the town is changing up its marketing strategy to reflect that. Employers in the Cowboy State are getting creative with how they house workers. And for some, that means trucking in homes from factories. And, Miss Wyoming talks about the importance of sports and more open conversations about mental health. Those stories and more.