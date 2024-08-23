Election results and analysis, AI in journalism, and more...
Stories
-
Voters reject Wyoming speaker of the house's bid for state Senate as Freedom Caucus gains seats in legislatureWyoming’s Speaker of the House and veteran of the Cowboy State lawmaking world, Albert Sommers, will be out of politics for now. This political upset in the primaries marks a larger shift in state politics – aligning more with the farther-right Freedom Caucus.
-
The Road to Cheyenne is our special series about the primary elections. This week, we’re breaking down the results – who were Tuesday night’s winners and losers, and what that tells us about the state of Wyoming’s politics.
-
The Freedom Caucus made some important gains in the primary. WPR checked in with Chair John Bear to hear what he thinks about the results.
-
A reporter in Cody, Wyoming, resigned after he was caught using the technology to write stories and make up quotes. Newsrooms around the country are talking about how to use AI in the wake of the scandal.
-
Lloyd Larsen is a Lander state representative. He aligns with more moderate Republicans. Larsen faced Tina Clifford in the primaries and won by over 200 votes. He’s held House District Seat 54 since 2013. Wyoming Public Radio’s News Director Kamila Kudelska asked Larsen what was surprising to him about the primary results.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, the Primary elections are almost over. We are going to take this Open Spaces to digest and analyze what happened. We chat with representatives of three voting blocks in the Wyoming legislature. Wyoming’s current speaker of the house will be out of politics for now after two sessions in the leadership position. He lost his bid for a senate seat. This comes after a particularly divisive campaign cycle. And we turn away from politics to hear about how artificial intelligence is making its way into journalism - and a small-town newsroom in Wyoming is ground zero. Those stories and more.