Open Spaces

Election results and analysis, AI in journalism, and more...

By Caitlin Tan,
Chris ClementsHanna MerzbachKamila Kudelska Melodie EdwardsRachel Cohen
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:40 PM MDT
    Today on the show, the Primary elections are almost over. We are going to take this Open Spaces to digest and analyze what happened. We chat with representatives of three voting blocks in the Wyoming legislature. Wyoming’s current speaker of the house will be out of politics for now after two sessions in the leadership position. He lost his bid for a senate seat. This comes after a particularly divisive campaign cycle. And we turn away from politics to hear about how artificial intelligence is making its way into journalism - and a small-town newsroom in Wyoming is ground zero. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
Hanna Merzbach
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
Melodie Edwards
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She is the station's Twin Falls-based reporter, covering the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.
