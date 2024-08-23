Election results and analysis, AI in journalism, and more...

Today on the show, the Primary elections are almost over. We are going to take this Open Spaces to digest and analyze what happened. We chat with representatives of three voting blocks in the Wyoming legislature. Wyoming’s current speaker of the house will be out of politics for now after two sessions in the leadership position. He lost his bid for a senate seat. This comes after a particularly divisive campaign cycle. And we turn away from politics to hear about how artificial intelligence is making its way into journalism - and a small-town newsroom in Wyoming is ground zero. Those stories and more.

Listen • 53:34