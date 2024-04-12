Wolves, small town funding, and more
The recreation center in Hanna, Wyo. is struggling financially. The small town, located about 40 miles east of Rawlins near Interstate 80, is grappling with population loss and increasing expenses. For local residents, it’s an inflection point in the boom and bust economic cycle.
Eastern Shoshone tribal member and veteran Ivan Posey recently announced that he’s running for House District 33, which includes part of the Wind River Reservation. Posey is currently the tribal education coordinator at Central Wyoming College and previously served on the Eastern Shoshone Business Council. He’ll run against current Representative Sarah Penn (R-Lander) this fall. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann spoke with Posey about why he’s throwing his hat in the ring.
Some 70 West Bank-rescued dogs were flown across the Atlantic Ocean, ending up at different shelters across the country. It’s a taxing journey for any animal, but for 10 of these dogs, their trip ended here in Wyoming at The Kindness Ranch, an animal sanctuary tucked into flat, grassy lands on Wyoming’s eastern plains.
At the dawn of Colorado’s wolf reintroduction project, tourism leaders in mountain towns are offering mixed views on the animals. Some are fearful or indifferent, while others are cautiously optimistic they could become an attraction.
