Government spending, land-grant universities, and more

There's a one million gallon water tank in Wheatland, an hour's drive north of Cheyenne. It's been leaking for years, and it's getting worse. Town officials have raised over $6 million for repairs through various channels. But they're still short by $2 million. Rep. Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland) took the opportunity during this year’s legislative budget session to try to get that money for his community. But it didn’t come easily.

