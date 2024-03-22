Government spending, land-grant universities, and more
Segments
ESG has created somewhat of a “culture war” between conservatives and liberals, where republican states, like Wyoming, see it as a part of “woke” culture and even a threat to the fossil fuel industry. Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan spoke with University of Colorado’s Matt Burgess about it.
There's a one million gallon water tank in Wheatland, an hour's drive north of Cheyenne. It's been leaking for years, and it's getting worse. Town officials have raised over $6 million for repairs through various channels. But they're still short by $2 million. Rep. Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland) took the opportunity during this year’s legislative budget session to try to get that money for his community. But it didn’t come easily.
Over the past year, the media organization Grist located and mapped more than 8 million acres of land taken from 123 Indigenous nations in the form of state-trust lands. Their Misplaced Trust series explores how these lands have produced billions of dollars for fourteen land-grant universities, including the University of Wyoming. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann spoke with Grist editor-at-large Tristan Ahtone and Grist spatial data analyst Maria Parazo Rose about the project.
White supremacists “Zoombomb” Laramie City Council for close to six months in a national effort to hurt local democracyWhite supremacist trolls have been targeting the Laramie City Council for nearly half a year. What seemed at first like isolated hateful comments quickly revealed itself as a concerted attack on the council’s ability to host public comments. Observers view attacks like these as fascist assaults on the very ability of communities to be self-governing.
On March 10, with a mix of nerves and excitement, sixty members of the University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra settled down for a long 10 hour flight to Germany and an extra connecting flight to France. They spent almost a week there, performing and exploring.
Listen to the Full Show
