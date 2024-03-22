© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces

Government spending, land-grant universities, and more

By Caitlin Tan,
Courtney BlackmerDante Filpula AnkneyDavid DudleyHannah HabermannJeff VictorTaylor Saunders
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:46 PM MDT
    Today on the show, we follow along as a Shoshone elder teaches a younger tribal member the Shoshone language. White supremacist trolls have been interrupting the Laramie City Council with hateful, antisemitic comments. And, the University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra traveled to Europe for the first time in 17 years. We get to go along too. Those stories and more.

