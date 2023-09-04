Courtney Blackmer is the host of Morning Edition at Wyoming Public Media. After years of producing and editing documentary films, Courtney has recently shifted her energies towards radio and podcasts. Originally from Colorado, Courtney has a longstanding love of the West and the people who call it home. She has an enduring interest in creative non-fiction storytelling and is passionate about telling the stories that shape our region. In her free time, Courtney enjoys skiing, kayaking, and other outdoor adventures.

