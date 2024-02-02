Open Spaces show rundown for February 2, 2024
Although Jackson is known for its country swing dance scene, other kinds of dance are taking the region by storm.
A Navajo musician is leading a multi-year performance in the style of John Cage and in memory of the Long WalkDelbert Anderson is rallying musicians from the Four Corners region and online to perform his compositions, where one note comes every few months. In Farmington, New Mexico, Anderson teaches community members about the historical impact of the Long Walk of the Navajo.
Wyoming Public Radio wants to hear from you, our listeners, about the upcoming election. We’ve partnered with the team at America Amplified to ensure that you have the information you need to participate in the general election in November. As part of that partnership, we will be launching a tool on our website to answer your questions. Wyoming Public Radio’s Ivy Engel spoke with Alisa Barba, America Amplified’s managing director, about the project and the new tool.
Ghanaian-Canadian artist Ekow Nimako sculpts visions of the far future and the distant past, imagining what could be, and what might have been, in Black and African history. He crafts these visions out of Legos, inviting his audience to imagine along with him. Nimako’s 15-foot diptych sculpture Asamando is now on display in the University of Wyoming’s Visual Arts Building. The artist spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Jeff Victor about found objects, speculative history and the role imagination plays in the struggle for liberation.
Have you noticed local issues taking a back seat to much bigger national debates? There’s a name for that - it’s called nationalized politics. A trend seen in voters and politicians alike, where the focus starts in Washington and trickles back to your town hall. That’s the topic of a new book, "Nationalized Politics: Evaluating Electoral Politics Across Time", co-authored by University of Wyoming professor Ryan Williamson. Wyoming Public Radio’s Jordan Uplinger sat down with Williamson to discuss what exactly nationalized politics looks like in Wyoming and across America.
Survey shows rule changes to shed hunting may lead Wyomingites to hunt in areas they avoided in the pastShed hunting in Wyoming will look different this year. The legislature passed regulations that will give residents a one week head start on some public lands, including popular antler gathering areas near Jackson Hole and Pinedale. Also, non-residents will now be required to purchase a conservation stamp to go shed hunting on designated lands.Wyoming Public Radio’s Olivia Weitz spoke with UC Berkeley PHD Candidate Sam Maher who is the lead researcher on the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem Antler study. Preliminary results suggest that the rule changes may lead Wyoming residents to look for antlers in places they haven’t looked in years, and that out-of-state shed hunters may not be as profit driven as some may think.
