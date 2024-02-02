Open Spaces show rundown for February 2, 2024

Shed hunting in Wyoming will look different this year. The legislature passed regulations that will give residents a one week head start on some public lands, including popular antler gathering areas near Jackson Hole and Pinedale. Also, non-residents will now be required to purchase a conservation stamp to go shed hunting on designated lands.Wyoming Public Radio’s Olivia Weitz spoke with UC Berkeley PHD Candidate Sam Maher who is the lead researcher on the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem Antler study. Preliminary results suggest that the rule changes may lead Wyoming residents to look for antlers in places they haven’t looked in years, and that out-of-state shed hunters may not be as profit driven as some may think.

