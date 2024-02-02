© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces: Podcast
Open Spaces

Open Spaces show rundown for February 2, 2024

By Hanna Merzbach,
Hannah HabermannIvy EngelJeff VictorJordan UplingerOlivia Weitz
Published February 2, 2024 at 3:27 PM MST
A black snake made entirely from Legos.
Courtesy of Doug Russell
Ekow Nimako's "Asamando" is now on display in the UW Visual Arts Building.
Segments
  • People mingle on a dance floor.
    Open Spaces
    'Everybody’s mixing together' at Latin dance nights
    Hanna Merzbach
    Although Jackson is known for its country swing dance scene, other kinds of dance are taking the region by storm.
  • Delbert Anderson leads musicians in performing a single note, as part of a 4.5 year long performance of a composition called "The Long Walk."
    Arts & Culture
    A Navajo musician is leading a multi-year performance in the style of John Cage and in memory of the Long Walk
    Clark Adomaitis
    Delbert Anderson is rallying musicians from the Four Corners region and online to perform his compositions, where one note comes every few months. In Farmington, New Mexico, Anderson teaches community members about the historical impact of the Long Walk of the Navajo.
  • Open Spaces
    Wyoming Public Radio wants to hear your election questions. Here’s how to ask them
    Ivy Engel
    Wyoming Public Radio wants to hear from you, our listeners, about the upcoming election. We’ve partnered with the team at America Amplified to ensure that you have the information you need to participate in the general election in November. As part of that partnership, we will be launching a tool on our website to answer your questions. Wyoming Public Radio’s Ivy Engel spoke with Alisa Barba, America Amplified’s managing director, about the project and the new tool.
  • A man works on a lego sculpture of a child riding on a mythical turtle made from black Legos.
    Open Spaces
    Lego artist Ekow Nimako digs into the past to imagine the future
    Jeff Victor
    Ghanaian-Canadian artist Ekow Nimako sculpts visions of the far future and the distant past, imagining what could be, and what might have been, in Black and African history. He crafts these visions out of Legos, inviting his audience to imagine along with him. Nimako’s 15-foot diptych sculpture Asamando is now on display in the University of Wyoming’s Visual Arts Building. The artist spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Jeff Victor about found objects, speculative history and the role imagination plays in the struggle for liberation.
  • Joe Biden and Donald Trump along with the cover of the book "Nationalized Politics"
    Open Spaces
    An era of nationalized voting: How presidents and parties became local issues
    Jordan Uplinger
    Have you noticed local issues taking a back seat to much bigger national debates? There’s a name for that - it’s called nationalized politics. A trend seen in voters and politicians alike, where the focus starts in Washington and trickles back to your town hall. That’s the topic of a new book, "Nationalized Politics: Evaluating Electoral Politics Across Time", co-authored by University of Wyoming professor Ryan Williamson. Wyoming Public Radio’s Jordan Uplinger sat down with Williamson to discuss what exactly nationalized politics looks like in Wyoming and across America.
  • A bunch of elk skulls and elk antlers in rows in a field.
    Open Spaces
    Survey shows rule changes to shed hunting may lead Wyomingites to hunt in areas they avoided in the past
    Olivia Weitz
    Shed hunting in Wyoming will look different this year. The legislature passed regulations that will give residents a one week head start on some public lands, including popular antler gathering areas near Jackson Hole and Pinedale. Also, non-residents will now be required to purchase a conservation stamp to go shed hunting on designated lands.Wyoming Public Radio’s Olivia Weitz spoke with UC Berkeley PHD Candidate Sam Maher who is the lead researcher on the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem Antler study. Preliminary results suggest that the rule changes may lead Wyoming residents to look for antlers in places they haven’t looked in years, and that out-of-state shed hunters may not be as profit driven as some may think.
Full Show
  • Open Spaces: Podcast
    Open Spaces, February 2, 2024
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, this spring, shed antler hunting is going to look a bit different. Wyomingites will be the only ones allowed to hunt for the first week. Members of a comedy group in Jackson find community – and laughter – in the world of improv. And Wyoming Public Radio is taking part in an initiative to improve our reporting and help people be better informed about voting. We'll learn more about the project. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Hanna Merzbach
See stories by Hanna Merzbach
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
See stories by Hannah Habermann
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel
Jeff Victor
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor
Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his current internship with Wyoming Public Radio and NPR.
See stories by Jordan Uplinger
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is the Northwest Wyoming Reporter and Producer for The Buffalo Bill Center of the West. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and attending festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz