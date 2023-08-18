August 18, 2023
WPR collaborated with the My Wild Land film series team to do a deep dive on ranchers who are doing just that – preserving their open spaces for both ranching and wildlife. If you’ve been a Wyoming Public Radio (WPR) listener for sometime, you might have heard some of our coverage on conservation easements. They are a legally binding contract that’s sometimes used by landowners that can help keep wide open spaces…open.
Wyoming Animal shelters have their resources strained from a decrease in space for animals and decreased donations. Community engagement is becoming increasingly needed during this challenging time.
Each summer, the Dubois Museum puts on six educational outings to different local landmarks and scenic stops. The adventure treks help visitors and locals alike learn about the ecology, geology, past and present of the area.
Last month, a new Wyoming State Forester was selected by Governor Mark Gordon to fill the vacancy left by longtime state forester Bill Crapser. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with Kelly Norris about the state of Wyoming’s forests, her plans for the agency to focus on, and being the first woman to fill the position.
The deadly wildfires in Maui are raising questions about the power of wind-driven fires. Twenty years ago, two huge wind-driven fires engulfed the forests along Yellowstone National Park’s eastern corridor.
Immigration lawyers are hard to come by in Wyoming and that can make an already long and complex process even more daunting. However, the University of Wyoming’s Civil Legal Services Clinic is looking to fix that issue with a new initiative. Ana Rodriguez is a second-year law student and the mind behind the event. Rodriguez noticed that many of the people coming to the event for help had questions about immigration, which is when she realized that there was a lack of immigration attorneys in the state.
