August 18, 2023

Immigration lawyers are hard to come by in Wyoming and that can make an already long and complex process even more daunting. However, the University of Wyoming’s Civil Legal Services Clinic is looking to fix that issue with a new initiative. Ana Rodriguez is a second-year law student and the mind behind the event. Rodriguez noticed that many of the people coming to the event for help had questions about immigration, which is when she realized that there was a lack of immigration attorneys in the state.

