Open Spaces, August 18, 2023

Finding an immigration lawyer is difficult for Wyomingites looking to gain citizenship. But a new program from UW’s civil legal services clinic is trying to help solve that problem. Electric long-haul semi trucks are hitting the road. But there are still barriers to replacing diesel rigs. We visited a truck stop in the state. The Dubois Museum is helping community members get outside and learn about the surrounding area and, we’ll hear about how animal shelters in the state are dealing with the tough economy. Those Stories and more.