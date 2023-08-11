© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
August 11, 2023

By Hannah Habermann,
Hugh CookGrady KirkpatrickMurphy WoodhouseSuraj SingareddyWill Walkey
Published August 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM MDT
    Today on the show, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency recently visited the Cowboy State. We’ll hear a conversation about why he came and what he did. The Laramie City Council recently approved the creation of a police advisory board but not everyone is happy with it. The Campbell County Library Board fired its longtime library director..shocking librarians in the state. And, unless Congress takes action, in less than two months, federal wildland firefighters could see a substantial pay cut. Those stories and more.

