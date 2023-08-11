August 11, 2023
Segments
Nicole Wagon is a Northern Arapaho advocate, raising awareness about the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons’ Crisis, or MMIP. Wagon lost two of her daughters to the crisis in the span of a year. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann spoke with Wagon about the state’s MMIP task force, the motorcycle group Medicine Wheel Riders, and what keeps Wagon going as she continues to fight for justice.
A few hundred Gillette residents packed into a large open room in the Campbell County Public Library for a special library board meeting on July 28. The goal of it was to dismiss library director Terri Lesley, who had been director for 11 years and has worked at the library for 27 years.
Wyoming Public Radio’s Grady Kirkpatrick recently moderated the Laramie County Library Foundation’s forum of Wyoming Authors. We present you with an inside look of the event.
Advocates are hopeful that a legislative fix will come in time to avoid those cuts, but for now thousands of federal firefighters are out on the line with the Sept. 30 deadline fast approaching.
The Laramie City Council unanimously approved a Police Advisory Board, but is everyone really happy?Early last month, the Laramie City Council voted on whether or not they would create a Police Advisory Board. This vote was the culmination of years of debate — debate which saw thousands of Laramie residents taking to the streets, signing petitions, and giving hours of public comment at city council meetings. However, despite all that arguing, the councilors arrived at a unanimous decision. The Police Advisory Board was approved.
The Head of the Environmental Protection Agency recently visited Wyoming. Administrator Michael Regan said he wanted to learn more about carbon capture and storage technology and power plant emissions.
Listen to the Full Show
