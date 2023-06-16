June 16, 2016
Segments
Ticks are actually considered the second most ‘dangerous’ creature in the world when it comes to transmitting disease – only behind mosquitoes. It is not just Bond that has noticed the increase this year, many are saying that anecdotally it is a big tick year in western Wyoming, which is especially of concern in Sublette County, where there is the highest rate of tick fever disease in the country.
Researchers studied how communities reacted to the historic Yellowstone flood and what can be learned from itA once in 500-year flood event devastated Yellowstone National Park one year ago this month. A lot of infrastructure was destroyed – roads, bridges and buildings literally were swept into rivers. Researchers have since studied the damage, hoping to learn lessons. This includes a specialized group of scientists who study civil infrastructure immediately in the wake of a disaster. Bret Lingwall, an associate professor at the South Dakota School of Mines and Calvin Tohm, who is a graduate student at the school, were at Yellowstone last year collecting data. They recently spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.
Artists, musicians and vendors came from across the region to participate in áyA Con, an Indigenous Comic Con festival this past weekend. They reflected on Indigenous history and celebrated their culture.
June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. A Sheridan-based organization is helping those with various forms of dementia, their families, and communities to better understand and cope with memory loss. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with Heather Comstock of Dementia Friendly Wyoming about what they’re doing.
Around 300 local and state first responders and National Guard participate in joint active shooter training in PowellAt first when the idea for this training started to come to fruition about a year ago, it was only going to involve the Park County first responders – EMS, the fire departments, ER doctors, Sheriff’s and police departments. It came out to about 100 people. But Martin said pretty soon after they started planning the National Guard reached out.
It’s something many current and former wildland firefighters ask themselves: what does all this smoke, dust and ash I’ve been breathing for months on end mean for my health? A new national registry for all firefighters could eventually shed a great deal more light on that largely unanswered question.
