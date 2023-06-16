© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces
June 16, 2016

By Caitlin Tan,
Emma VandenEindeHugh CookKamila Kudelska Murphy Woodhouse
Published June 16, 2023 at 5:39 PM MDT
    June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month so we speak to one organization on how they work with the community. We observe a mass shooting training in Powell to better prepare separate departments to communicate and work with each other. It’s been one year since Yellowstone flooded. Researchers tell us about what we can learn for our flood safety in our own communities. And pickleball is booming in the Mountain West. How communities are responding to the sport’s rapid growth. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Emma VandenEinde
Hugh Cook
Hugh Cook is Wyoming Public Radio's Northeast Reporter, based in Gillette. A fourth-generation Northeast Wyoming native, Hugh joined Wyoming Public Media in October 2021 after studying and working abroad and in Washington, D.C. for the late Senator Mike Enzi.
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
