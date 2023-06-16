© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

Open Spaces, June 16, 2023

By Wyoming Public Media
Published June 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM MDT
June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month so we speak to one organization on how they work with the community. We observe a mass shooting training in Powell to better prepare separate departments to communicate and work with each other. It’s been one year since Yellowstone flooded. Researchers tell us about what we can learn for our flood safety in our own communities. And pickleball is booming in the Mountain West. How communities are responding to the sport’s rapid growth. Those stories and more.

