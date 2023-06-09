© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

June 9, 2023

By Caitlin Tan,
Hugh CookKamila Kudelska Rae Solomon
Published June 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM MDT
A group of marathon runners poses for a picture together.
Hugh Cook
/
Wyoming Public Media
Segments
  • Riverside RV Park Owner Gordon Gunter stands on a mid-April day in front of his park’s office.
    Open Spaces
    Local businesses prep for an influx of nuclear workers in Kemmerer
    Caitlin Tan
    About 2,000 people live in Kemmerer, which is in the corner of southwest Wyoming, where the mountains meet the desert. It is known for a few things – the original JCPenney store, ancient fossils and consequently, the fossil fuel industry. But, in late 2021, the company TerraPower, founded by Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, announced their plans to build a nuclear plant nearby. While there is some push back with the project, the hope is to create ‘greener’ energy and jobs for former coal workers.
  • A group of marathon runners stands on the pavement.
    Open Spaces
    As Casper’s Marathon celebrates 20 years, it looks to expand in the future
    Hugh Cook
    The Visit Casper Marathon celebrated its 20th anniversary this year with runners participating in a 10 K, half marathon, marathon, and marathon relay on June 4. A 5 K run sponsored by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center was held the day before, as was a .262-mile beer run sponsored by Gruner Brothers Brewing.
  • A graphic of papers with writing on them and the word "Withheld" across the middle.
    Open Spaces
    A WyoFile four part series looks at what local data is lacking on drug overdoses
    Kamila Kudelska
    Synthetic opioids like fentanyl are increasing nonfatal and fatal drug overdoses nationwide. In 2022, Wyoming reported that 93 people died from a drug overdose. Fourty-eight of those involved fentanyl. After months of investigations, requesting data, and coming up dry, WyoFile reporter Madelyn Beck has come out with a four part series on what data the state collects and how that data is lacking. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska asked what was the question that started it all.
  • A cow gets a snack from a special machine that analyzes the greenhouse gas emissions the animal is emitting at Colorado State University's AgNext climate smart research pens in Fort Collins on March 10, 2023. The cow is part of ongoing scientific research to develop better data on greenhouse gas emissions from animal agriculture, as well as treatments to bring those emissions down.
    Open Spaces
    Colorado scientists delve into cattle intestines to cut greenhouse gas emissions
    Rae Solomon
    Animal agriculture produces more methane – a powerful greenhouse gas – than any other human activity in the U.S. Climate experts say we need to cut greenhouse gas emissions dramatically before 2030. But when it comes to emissions from the livestock sector, the science is still emerging, and it’s not yet clear if the cuts will come in time—or how.
Listen to the Full Show
  • Open Spaces: Podcast
    Open Spaces, June 9, 2023
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, uranium mining may be ramping up across the West as the U.S. looks to transition more of its energy production away from fossil fuels. A look at how more mining could impact our region including how the nuclear plant announced in Kemmerer is affecting the town. And you may have been seeing more land acknowledgments at public events. That’s when someone recites a list of the Indigenous people of the area. But what do Native leaders and historians really think of these? And we join runners in Casper for the 20th anniversary of its marathon. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Hugh Cook
Hugh Cook is Wyoming Public Radio's Northeast Reporter, based in Gillette. A fourth-generation Northeast Wyoming native, Hugh joined Wyoming Public Media in October 2021 after studying and working abroad and in Washington, D.C. for the late Senator Mike Enzi.
See stories by Hugh Cook
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Rae Solomon