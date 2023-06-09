June 9, 2023
About 2,000 people live in Kemmerer, which is in the corner of southwest Wyoming, where the mountains meet the desert. It is known for a few things – the original JCPenney store, ancient fossils and consequently, the fossil fuel industry. But, in late 2021, the company TerraPower, founded by Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, announced their plans to build a nuclear plant nearby. While there is some push back with the project, the hope is to create ‘greener’ energy and jobs for former coal workers.
The Visit Casper Marathon celebrated its 20th anniversary this year with runners participating in a 10 K, half marathon, marathon, and marathon relay on June 4. A 5 K run sponsored by the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center was held the day before, as was a .262-mile beer run sponsored by Gruner Brothers Brewing.
Synthetic opioids like fentanyl are increasing nonfatal and fatal drug overdoses nationwide. In 2022, Wyoming reported that 93 people died from a drug overdose. Fourty-eight of those involved fentanyl. After months of investigations, requesting data, and coming up dry, WyoFile reporter Madelyn Beck has come out with a four part series on what data the state collects and how that data is lacking. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska asked what was the question that started it all.
Animal agriculture produces more methane – a powerful greenhouse gas – than any other human activity in the U.S. Climate experts say we need to cut greenhouse gas emissions dramatically before 2030. But when it comes to emissions from the livestock sector, the science is still emerging, and it’s not yet clear if the cuts will come in time—or how.
