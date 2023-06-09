Open Spaces, June 9, 2023

© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Today on the show, Uranium mining may be ramping up across the West as the U.S. looks to transition more of its energy production away from fossil fuels. A look at how more mining could impact our region including how the nuclear plant announced in Kemmerer is affecting the town. And you may have been seeing more land acknowledgments at public events. That’s when someone recites a list of the Indigenous people of the area. But what do Native leaders and historians really think of these? And we join runners in Casper for the 20th anniversary of its marathon. Those stories and more.

